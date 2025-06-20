International Yoga Day 2025: Benefits of Anjaneyasana (Low Lunge Pose)

Anjaneyasana, commonly known as the Low Lunge Pose, is a foundational yoga posture that blends strength, flexibility, and balance. Named after Lord Hanuman (Anjaneya), a symbol of strength and devotion in Indian mythology, this asana embodies grace and power. Practicing Anjaneyasana regularly offers a wide range of physical, mental, and energetic benefits.

How to Perform Anjaneyasana

Start in Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana).

Step your right foot forward between your hands, ensuring the right knee is directly over the ankle.

Lower your left knee to the mat, and slide the left foot back to stretch the hip flexors.

Inhale and lift your torso, sweeping your arms overhead with palms facing each other.

Gaze forward or upward, keeping the chest lifted and shoulders relaxed.

Repeat on the opposite side.

Top Benefits of Anjaneyasana

1. Stretches the Hip Flexors and Quadriceps

Anjaneyasana offers a deep stretch to the hip flexors and quadriceps, which tend to become tight due to prolonged sitting. This makes it especially beneficial for those with sedentary lifestyles.

2. Opens the Chest and Shoulders

Raising the arms and lifting the chest in this pose helps open the front body, improving posture and counteracting the effects of slouching and screen time.

3. Strengthens the Lower Body

While the back leg gets a deep stretch, the front leg is actively engaged. This strengthens the thighs, calves, and gluteal muscles.

4. Improves Balance and Stability

Holding this pose requires balance, particularly when the arms are extended overhead. It helps improve body awareness and core stability.

5. Stimulates the Digestive Organs

The gentle compression of the abdomen in this posture can stimulate internal organs, aiding digestion and metabolism.

6. Relieves Sciatica and Lower Back Pain

By stretching the hip flexors and reducing pressure on the lower spine, Anjaneyasana may alleviate mild sciatica and lower back tension.

7. Enhances Mental Focus

The combination of breath control and physical balance helps calm the mind, reduce anxiety, and increase concentration.

8. Prepares the Body for Deeper Poses

As a preparatory pose, Anjaneyasana helps open up key muscle groups and build strength for more advanced postures like backbends or arm balances.

Precautions and Modifications

If you have knee sensitivity, place a folded blanket under the back knee.

Avoid this pose if you have recent hip, knee, or lower back injuries.

Pregnant individuals should consult a qualified instructor before attempting.

With consistent practice, Anjaneyasana not only strengthens the body but also instills a sense of grace, balance, and inner peace.

