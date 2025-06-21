With International Yoga Day 2025 being celebrated today, millions across the world are rolling out their yoga mats and embracing a practice that brings harmony between body and mind. Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just beginning your journey, it’s important to understand that doing yoga right is just as crucial as doing it at all.

Yoga may appear gentle and slow, but if performed incorrectly, it can cause discomfort or even injury. So before you join the global celebration, here’s a comprehensive, beginner-friendly guide to the most important dos and don'ts of yoga, designed to help you maximise benefits while keeping risks at bay.

1. DO: Practice on an Empty Stomach

Yoga is best practiced on an empty stomach or at least 2-3 hours after a meal. A full stomach can hinder movement, cause bloating, and lead to nausea during twisting or bending poses.

DON’T: Never perform yoga right after eating. Digestion requires energy, and performing yoga too soon after a meal can interfere with both the digestive and the physical process.

2. DO: Start With a Warm-Up

Like any form of physical activity, warming up is essential. Gentle stretches, neck rolls, or Sukshma Vyayama (subtle exercises) help loosen the joints and muscles.

DON’T: Avoid diving straight into complex poses without preparing your body. Cold muscles are prone to strain or injury.

3. DO: Wear Comfortable, Breathable Clothes

Yoga requires flexibility and ease of movement. Wear light, stretchable, and breathable clothing that allows your body to move freely.

DON’T: Tight, synthetic, or overly loose clothes can restrict movement or cause discomfort during transitions and inversions.

4. DO: Choose a Calm, Clean Environment

Perform yoga in a quiet, clutter-free, and well-ventilated space, preferably with natural light. This enhances focus and promotes a meditative state.

DON’T: Avoid noisy, cramped, or overheated rooms, as they can increase restlessness and reduce the effectiveness of your session.

5. DO: Follow a Balanced Sequence

A good yoga session includes a flow, starting with standing poses, followed by seated asanas, twists, backbends, and ending with relaxation (Savasana). This sequence helps in balancing energy levels.

DON’T: Jump between random poses without planning. This disrupts the flow and may overwork certain muscles while neglecting others.

6. DO: Practice Consistently

Yoga shows its best results with regular, mindful practice, even if it’s just 15-20 minutes daily.

DON’T: Skipping practice for long periods can break your rhythm and reduce flexibility. Yoga isn’t a one-day event; make it a lifelong habit.

7. DO: Stay Hydrated (But Not During Practice)

Drink water before and after yoga practice to stay hydrated, especially during summer or intense sessions.

DON’T: Avoid drinking water during your practice, as it can disrupt your focus and digestive fire (Agni), according to yogic principles.

8. DO: Focus on Breathing (Pranayama)

Breath is the bridge between body and mind. Controlled breathing (Pranayama) enhances oxygen flow, calms the nervous system, and increases mindfulness.

DON’T: Don’t hold your breath unless the technique calls for it. Shallow or erratic breathing can lead to fatigue and anxiety.

9. DO: Listen to Your Body

Yoga is about self-awareness and respect. If a pose feels painful or uncomfortable, it’s okay to stop or modify it. Use props like blocks or straps if needed.

DON’T: Never push yourself beyond your limits just to mimic someone else. Each body is different, honour yours.

10. DO: Include a Cool-Down and Rest (Savasana)

The final rest pose, Savasana, is a must. It helps the body absorb all the benefits of your practice and brings complete relaxation.

DON’T: Skipping relaxation is a common mistake. It can leave you feeling agitated rather than refreshed.

11. DO: Practice Under Guidance (If You're New)

If you're a beginner, it’s best to practice yoga under a certified instructor or through reliable digital platforms.

DON’T: Avoid learning solely from random social media videos. Misalignment can lead to injury, especially in advanced postures.

12. DO: Respect Health Conditions

If you have medical conditions like hypertension, hernia, back issues, or are pregnant, consult a doctor or yoga therapist before practicing.

DON’T: Never assume all yoga is safe without customisation. Specific poses may worsen certain health conditions if done without supervision.

13. DO: Maintain Hygiene

Always use a clean yoga mat, wear washed clothes, and practice in a hygienic space. Personal cleanliness is an important yogic principle (Shaucha).

DON’T: Avoid sharing mats or using unclean gear. This can cause skin infections or break your connection to the practice.

14. DO: Combine Yoga With Healthy Lifestyle Choices

Yoga is most effective when complemented with a balanced diet, adequate sleep, and positive thinking.

DON’T: Don’t expect yoga to offset unhealthy habits like binge-eating, smoking, or staying up all night. Lifestyle synergy is essential.

15. DO: Enjoy the Journey, Not Just the Destination

Yoga is a process of evolution, mental, emotional, and physical. Stay patient and enjoy every small improvement.

DON’T: Don’t rush progress or seek perfection. Yoga is about being, not achieving.

As International Yoga Day 2025 inspires a renewed global focus on wellness and mindfulness, keep in mind that yoga is more than just physical stretches—it’s a philosophy, a discipline, and a way of life. Whether you're practicing in a community event, your home, or a studio, the key lies in mindful execution, respectful learning, and joyful participation.

So, roll out your mat, breathe deep, and flow with awareness, one asana at a time.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)