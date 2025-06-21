International Yoga Day 2025: How Ubhaya Padangustasana (Double Toe Hold Pose) Supports Full-body Wellness

Ubhaya Padangustasana is a sitting pose that involves strength, balance and flexibility. It lights up and engages the entire body, from back, to hamstrings and core. Sit in dandasana (Staff pose), and then lean forward to hold the big toes with the hands. Lengthen the spine and press the chest up. LIFTING LEGS: So, keeping both the toes firm, bend your knees and bring both the legs up (in such a way the toes come to the eye level), balancing there with great effort to straighten the legs. This posture should be held for as long as possible, balancing in this posture, gazing towards toes. Ensure that the back is not rounding and the chest is not collapsing.

Why Ubhaya Padangustasana Is Great for You With full-body wellness comes peace of mind, and no stress–this is just one of the many benefits as shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar - Author, Columnist, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa.

1. Balance Building: In this position, the legs and arms are lifted up off the floor. The whole body now rests on the sitting bones. It takes a lot of balance and control to stay in that position. Prelude You can first do this one with back support, to make sure you don't get hurt. One can aspire to deep that hold with continued practice.

2. Developing Core Strength: Flexibility is required to accomplish this asana, but to balance and hold it requires a great deal of core strength. Strengthen your Core muscles & the more your practice, longer you hold.

3. Spinal Strength and Posture Correction: It works the muscles up and down the back when the toes are gripped and the spine is kept tall. This stance not only strengthens these parts, but also ensures a healthy posture. The roundness of the back which many freshly initiated individuals exhibit is corrected through this asana by proper curvature.

4. Encourages Better Breathing: Because the chest is exposed in this tense, there is more room for the lungs to expand. This makes it breathe more deeply and more effectively, facilitates oxygen flow, and therefore helps improve oxygen penetration in the entire respiratory system.

5. Builds Flexibility in Hamstrings: It’s a deep hamstring stretch position. Very flexible people can keep the knees straight and spine straight. Toes are pulled back to engage the calf muscles and increase the stretch.

6. Strengthens Hip Flexors: Lifting the legs engage the hip flexors and strengthens the joint. It’s also possible to add in additional mobility work to aid in opening up those hips and expanding that range of motion.

7. Enhances Clarity of Mind and Mindfulness: Balancing on the sit bones as leg extension, spinal alignment and breath are observed gives a sense of depth of perception. And this poses inherently promotes relaxation and focus, so it eases the mind and decreases anxiety.