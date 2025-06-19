International Yoga Day 2025: Yoga Poses To Improve Back Pain

Back pain is one of the most common complaints worldwide, affecting millions of people of all ages. Whether it’s caused by poor posture, muscle strain, injury, or stress, back pain can significantly impact daily life. While medications and physical therapy can help, yoga offers a natural, holistic way to alleviate back pain by improving flexibility, strengthening muscles, and promoting relaxation.

Incorporating specific yoga poses into your routine can ease tension, enhance spinal alignment, and reduce discomfort. Here are some of the best yoga poses to help soothe and strengthen your back.

1. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Benefits: Increases flexibility of the spine, relieves tension in the back and neck.

How to do it:

Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position.

Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone toward the ceiling (Cow Pose).

Exhale as you round your spine, tucking your chin and tailbone (Cat Pose).

Repeat this gentle flow for 1–2 minutes.

2. Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Benefits: Stretches the lower back and hips, promotes relaxation.

How to do it:

Kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward on the mat.

Lower your forehead to the ground.

Hold the pose for 1–3 minutes, breathing deeply.

3. Sphinx Pose (Salamba Bhujangasana)

Benefits: Strengthens the lower back and opens the chest.

How to do it:

Lie on your stomach with your elbows under your shoulders.

Lift your chest and head while keeping your forearms on the floor.

Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute, focusing on gentle back extension.

4. Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Benefits: Stretches the entire back and hamstrings, improves posture.

How to do it:

From a tabletop position, lift your hips up and back, forming an inverted V shape.

Keep your spine long and heels reaching toward the floor.

Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute, breathing steadily.

5. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Benefits: Strengthens the lower back, glutes, and core muscles.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Press into your feet to lift your hips toward the ceiling.

Clasp your hands under your back or keep them by your sides.

Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute, then lower slowly.

6. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

Benefits: Stretches the lower back and hamstrings, relieves tension.

How to do it:

Sit with your legs extended straight in front of you.

Inhale to lengthen your spine, exhale as you fold forward from the hips.

Reach for your feet, ankles, or shins without forcing.

Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute, breathing deeply.

7. Supine Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana)

Benefits: Releases tension in the lower back and spine.

How to do it:

Lie on your back and hug your knees to your chest.

Drop both knees to one side while keeping your shoulders grounded.

Turn your head in the opposite direction.

Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

Tips for Practicing Yoga for Back Pain

Move slowly and mindfully—avoid any pose that causes sharp pain.

Use props like yoga blocks or bolsters for support.

Focus on breathing deeply to release tension.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)