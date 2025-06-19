International Yoga Day 2025: Yoga Poses to Lose Belly Fat For Toned Tummy

Belly fat isn’t just a cosmetic concern; it’s also linked to various health risks, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and more. While no single exercise can target belly fat directly, yoga offers a holistic approach to fat loss by combining movement, breath control, and mindfulness. Incorporating specific yoga poses into your routine can strengthen your core, improve digestion, reduce stress (a major cause of belly fat), and boost metabolism.

Here are 7 powerful yoga poses that can help you tone your midsection and promote belly fat loss:

1. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Benefits: Strengthens abdominal muscles, tones the core, and improves digestion.

How to do it:

Lie face down with your palms under your shoulders.

Inhale and slowly lift your chest off the ground, keeping your elbows slightly bent.

Hold for 15–30 seconds while breathing deeply.

Exhale and return to the starting position.

2. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Benefits: Tones the abdomen, improves posture, and stimulates digestion.

How to do it:

Lie on your stomach and bend your knees.

Hold your ankles with your hands.

Inhale and lift your chest and legs off the ground.

Hold the pose for 20–30 seconds, breathing deeply.

3. Kumbhakasana (Plank Pose)

Benefits: Strengthens core muscles and boosts metabolism.

How to do it:

Start in a push-up position, with arms straight and body in a straight line.

Engage your abdominal muscles and hold for 30–60 seconds.

Repeat 2–3 times.

4. Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Benefits: Engages and strengthens the abdominal muscles, improves digestion.

How to do it:

Sit on the floor with legs extended.

Lean back slightly and lift your legs off the floor, keeping them straight.

Extend your arms forward, parallel to the floor.

Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

5. Pavanamuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)

Benefits: Helps in relieving gas and bloating, which can cause a puffy belly.

How to do it:

Lie on your back and bring both knees to your chest.

Hug your knees and lift your head towards your knees.

Hold for 30 seconds, then relax.

6. Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Benefits: Stretches and strengthens the abdominal muscles, improves digestion.

How to do it:

Kneel with knees hip-width apart.

Place your hands on your lower back and gently arch backwards.

Reach for your heels with your hands and push the hips forward.

Hold for 20–30 seconds.

7. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Benefits: Strengthens the core, glutes, and lower back.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the ground.

Lift your hips up while pressing your feet into the floor.

Clasp your hands under your back and hold the pose for 30 seconds.

Tips for Maximum Results

Practice regularly: 20–30 minutes of yoga daily can yield noticeable changes.

Combine yoga with a balanced diet and hydration.

Include deep breathing and relaxation to reduce cortisol (stress hormone), which contributes to belly fat.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)