International Yoga Day 2025: Yoga To Improve Eye Vision
Yoga for eyes is a gentle, non-invasive way to care for your vision. While it may not reverse serious eye conditions, it can certainly help prevent further deterioration, reduce strain, and enhance eye health naturally. Like all yoga practices, consistency is key. Even just 10 minutes a day of eye yoga can make a noticeable difference over time.
Trending Photos
In today’s digital era, our eyes are constantly exposed to screens, artificial lighting, and pollution. This prolonged strain can lead to problems such as blurry vision, dry eyes, eye fatigue, and even long-term deterioration of eyesight. While modern medicine offers solutions like glasses, contact lenses, or surgery, many people seek natural ways to support and enhance their vision.
Yoga for the eyes is a time-tested practice rooted in ancient Indian traditions. It involves specific eye exercises and relaxation techniques that help strengthen the eye muscles, enhance focus, and improve blood circulation to the eyes.
Benefits of Eye Yoga
- Improves focus and eye coordination
- Reduces eye strain and fatigue
- Strengthens eye muscles
- Enhances blood flow to the optic nerves
- Relieves dry eyes and tension
- May slow the progression of refractive errors (like myopia or hypermetropia)
Effective Yoga Techniques for Better Eye Vision
1. Palming
Purpose: Relaxes the eyes and relieves stress
How to do:
- Rub your palms together until warm.
- Gently place them over your closed eyes without applying pressure.
- Feel the warmth and darkness soothe your eyes.
- Repeat for 2–3 minutes.
2. Trataka (Candle Gazing)
Purpose: Enhances concentration and vision clarity
How to do:
- Sit in a dark room and place a lit candle at eye level, about 2–3 feet away.
- Gaze at the flame without blinking for as long as comfortable.
- Close your eyes and visualize the flame.
- Repeat 2–3 times.
Note: Avoid if you have active eye conditions like conjunctivitis.
3. Blinking Exercise
Purpose: Moistens eyes and strengthens muscles
How to do:
- Blink your eyes rapidly for 10–15 seconds.
- Close them for a few seconds.
- Repeat this cycle 5–6 times.
4. Eye Rolling (Clockwise & Counterclockwise)
Purpose: Improves eye muscle flexibility
How to do:
- Sit straight and keep your head still.
- Roll your eyes in a circular motion – clockwise 5 times, then counterclockwise.
- Blink between each round.
5. Near and Far Focus
Purpose: Enhances focus and adaptability
How to do:
- Hold your thumb 10 inches from your eyes and focus on it for 5 seconds.
- Then shift your gaze to something at least 20 feet away.
- Focus for 5 seconds and return to the thumb.
- Repeat 10 times.
6. Figure Eight
Purpose: Improves eye coordination and control
How to do:
- Imagine a large figure "8" about 10 feet in front of you.
- Trace it slowly with your eyes without moving your head.
- Do this for a minute in one direction, then reverse.
Lifestyle Tips to Support Eye Yoga
- Take regular breaks using the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.
- Stay hydrated and maintain a balanced diet rich in vitamin A, omega-3 fatty acids, and leafy greens.
- Practice sun gazing only during safe times (early morning) under expert guidance.
- Reduce screen time and use blue light filters on devices.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv