International Yoga Day 2025: Yoga To Improve Eye Vision

In today’s digital era, our eyes are constantly exposed to screens, artificial lighting, and pollution. This prolonged strain can lead to problems such as blurry vision, dry eyes, eye fatigue, and even long-term deterioration of eyesight. While modern medicine offers solutions like glasses, contact lenses, or surgery, many people seek natural ways to support and enhance their vision.

Yoga for the eyes is a time-tested practice rooted in ancient Indian traditions. It involves specific eye exercises and relaxation techniques that help strengthen the eye muscles, enhance focus, and improve blood circulation to the eyes.

Benefits of Eye Yoga

Improves focus and eye coordination

Reduces eye strain and fatigue

Strengthens eye muscles

Enhances blood flow to the optic nerves

Relieves dry eyes and tension

May slow the progression of refractive errors (like myopia or hypermetropia)

Effective Yoga Techniques for Better Eye Vision

1. Palming

Purpose: Relaxes the eyes and relieves stress

How to do:

Rub your palms together until warm.

Gently place them over your closed eyes without applying pressure.

Feel the warmth and darkness soothe your eyes.

Repeat for 2–3 minutes.

2. Trataka (Candle Gazing)

Purpose: Enhances concentration and vision clarity

How to do:

Sit in a dark room and place a lit candle at eye level, about 2–3 feet away.

Gaze at the flame without blinking for as long as comfortable.

Close your eyes and visualize the flame.

Repeat 2–3 times.

Note: Avoid if you have active eye conditions like conjunctivitis.

3. Blinking Exercise

Purpose: Moistens eyes and strengthens muscles

How to do:

Blink your eyes rapidly for 10–15 seconds.

Close them for a few seconds.

Repeat this cycle 5–6 times.

4. Eye Rolling (Clockwise & Counterclockwise)

Purpose: Improves eye muscle flexibility

How to do:

Sit straight and keep your head still.

Roll your eyes in a circular motion – clockwise 5 times, then counterclockwise.

Blink between each round.

5. Near and Far Focus

Purpose: Enhances focus and adaptability

How to do:

Hold your thumb 10 inches from your eyes and focus on it for 5 seconds.

Then shift your gaze to something at least 20 feet away.

Focus for 5 seconds and return to the thumb.

Repeat 10 times.

6. Figure Eight

Purpose: Improves eye coordination and control

How to do:

Imagine a large figure "8" about 10 feet in front of you.

Trace it slowly with your eyes without moving your head.

Do this for a minute in one direction, then reverse.

Lifestyle Tips to Support Eye Yoga

Take regular breaks using the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

Stay hydrated and maintain a balanced diet rich in vitamin A, omega-3 fatty acids, and leafy greens.

Practice sun gazing only during safe times (early morning) under expert guidance.

Reduce screen time and use blue light filters on devices.

