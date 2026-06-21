/International Yoga Day 2026: Can yoga prevent lifestyle diseases? Experts reveal surprising benefits

International Yoga Day 2026: The prevalence of lifestyle diseases, stress, and mental health issues around the world is increasing at an unprecedented rate. Thus, yoga takes on a much broader meaning than just being a wellness activity. Rather, it can be considered an excellent option to prevent various health problems and promote overall well-being. It helps deal with health issues, both physical and mental. Celebrated annually on June 21, International Yoga Day serves as a reminder that wellness is not merely the absence of disease but a balanced state of physical, mental, and emotional health.
“Yoga can help reduce the burden of lifestyle diseases, but it should be understood scientifically and not as a miracle cure. Most non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, fatty liver, and heart disease, are driven by a common cluster of risks: physical inactivity, chronic stress, poor sleep, abdominal weight gain, and disturbed metabolic regulation. Yoga acts on several of these pathways at the same time. The physical postures improve flexibility, muscle activity, balance and calorie expenditure, while breathing practices and meditation help calm the body’s stress response. This matters because chronic stress is closely linked with high blood pressure, insulin resistance, inflammation, emotional eating, and poor sleep," says Dr Akshay Chipare, Consultant Physician in Internal Medicine, Vencer Hospital, Pune.
"The most practical value of yoga is adherence. Many patients who do not continue gym-based exercise can sustain 20 to 30 minutes of yoga because it is low-cost, low-impact and adaptable for age, fitness, and disease status. Regular practice, when combined with medical care, can support better blood pressure control, improved blood sugar discipline, weight management, better sleep and lower anxiety. However, yoga should not replace medicines, diet correction, walking, strength training or regular screening. It should be prescribed as part of a larger lifestyle plan, especially for people with pre-diabetes, early hypertension, obesity, stress-related symptoms or sedentary work patterns. If practised safely and consistently, yoga can become a population-level preventive tool, not merely a wellness trend," reveals Dr Chipare.
"As we celebrate International Yoga Day, we should remember that wellness is not something that can be achieved in one day. The practice of yoga allows us to be reminded of the importance of taking care of ourselves, staying in balance, and looking after our health and wellness. The rapid lifestyle changes that the modern age brings with it do not leave much space for people to take a break, get back into shape, and look after their own well-being. With all the pressure from work, constant online connections, stress, and anxiety become almost inevitable experiences. As the wellness topic becomes ever more popular, mental health becomes an integral part of one's well-being, just like physical health. It is the holistic nature of yoga that has allowed it to stay relevant in all times. While being physically beneficial, yoga is even more valuable because of the way it affects our mental state, allowing us to relax, concentrate better, decrease stress, and cultivate self-awareness in a world full of distractions," says Manveen Ssharma, CEO, Pinq Polka.
“The rising burden of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, obesity, and stress-related conditions is reshaping how people approach healthcare globally. Increasingly, people are seeking solutions that go beyond treatment and focus on prevention, long-term wellness and improved quality of life. The increasing popularity of India as a healthcare and wellness destination can be seen in the high number of foreign patients who visited India for medical care in 2025, along with the fact that India remains one of the top medical and wellness tourism destinations in the world. With the increasing convergence of healthcare and wellness, wellness tourism is a significant avenue through which India can grow its healthcare presence globally," says Sonam Garg Sharma, Founder and CEO, Medical Linkers.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.