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International Yoga Day 2026: Can yoga prevent lifestyle diseases? Experts reveal surprising benefits

International Yoga Day 2026: As lifestyle diseases, stress, and mental health concerns continue to rise worldwide, experts say yoga can play a powerful role in prevention and long-term wellness. On International Yoga Day, health professionals highlighted how regular yoga practice supports both physical and mental well-being.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
International Yoga Day 2026: Can yoga prevent lifestyle diseases? Experts reveal surprising benefits
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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