/International Youth Day 2026: How short-form content and gaming are rewiring Gen Z’s attention span

International Youth Day 2026 serves as an annual occasion to celebrate the dynamic potential, voices, and achievements of young people across the globe. As Gen Z navigates a rapidly evolving digital era, smartphones, short-form content, and immersive online gaming have become central to how they learn, socialise, and unwind. However, this non-stop exposure to instant stimulation has ignited a growing movement among the youth to re-evaluate their digital habits and reclaim control over their focus, sleep, and mental well-being.
Leading clinical experts and psychologists weigh in on how bite-sized content and digital overstimulation affect motivation, and why today's young people are choosing to set healthier boundaries.
Gen Z occupies a unique cultural space as the first digital-native generation actively deciding how much influence technology should hold over their daily lives.
Dr Deeksha Katiyar, Founder and MD, WeClinic Homoeopathy says, "Gen Z may be the first generation to understand both sides of the smartphone. They have grown up with it as part of school, friendships, entertainment and daily life, so they know exactly what it offers. They are also among the first to recognise how easily the same device can consume their attention. Some young people are switching off notifications, deleting social media apps, using basic phones or even carrying a second phone for calls and essential messages. Millennials remember a world before smartphones and gradually made space for them in their lives. Gen Z is trying to decide how much space the smartphone should occupy in their lives. For healthcare, that is a meaningful change. The conversation is moving from screen time to control over attention. That may be a much healthier way to look at smartphone use."
Reels, Shorts, and bite-sized media provide a constant stream of novelty, conditioning the mind to expect instant variety at every swipe.
Ms Arpita Kohli, Psychologist & Counsellor, PSRI Hospital explains, "In today’s digital-first world, short-form videos and online gaming have become a big part of how young people spend their free time. Reels, Shorts and other bite-sized content keep us entertained all the time, video games provide challenges, rewards and instant feedback. But psychologists say that repeated exposure to highly stimulating digital content can have an effect on the way people manage attention, motivation and boredom."
Ms Arpita adds, "Psychologists say the problem with too much short-form content is that it’s constantly novel. You can watch dozens of videos in minutes and with every swipe there is something new. This can condition the mind to continuously seek immediate stimulation. So tasks that demand sustained concentration like reading, studying, writing or routine work may seem relatively slow or boring. Psychologists say this does not mean the brain’s attention span is permanently damaged. Instead, attention is shaped by the repetition of behaviour. If someone has a habit of bouncing between videos, apps and notifications, they may become accustomed to fragmented attention."
Unlike real-world tasks like studying or building skills, digital platforms and games offer immediate rewards, making slower processes feel more challenging to begin.
Ms Arpita notes, "Video games are composed of goals, challenges, feedback and rewards. Players can accumulate points, finish missions or unlock levels or be recognized for achievements. These immediate rewards can be psychologically highly engaging when combined with game play. Psychologists say problems can develop if a person spends too much time in such highly stimulating environments and then has difficulty doing tasks where the rewards are much more delayed."
Addressing the motivation gap, Ms Arpita continues, "Digital platforms offer immediate emotional rewards: a funny video, a message, a social media reply, a gaming achievement. Life goals take patience. The problem is that if people become too used to the stimulation of instant rewards, it might be more difficult for them to begin working on important tasks that are not as pleasurable immediately. This may be seen in procrastination, lack of motivation, or the inability to begin. But psychologists warn that it’s wrong to blame smartphones or gaming for motivation problems. Psychological factors like stress, lack of sleep, anxiety, academic pressure, work demands and others can also have an effect on concentration and motivation."
When every free moment is filled with scrolling or gaming, the mind loses the quiet gaps required for deep reflection and creative thinking.
Ms Arpita emphasises, "Psychologists also point to a problem of decreasing tolerance to boredom. Boredom isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Gaps, when there is no constant stimulation, allow the mind to rest, to reflect and at times to generate creative ideas. If every quiet moment is immediately filled with scrolling or gaming, one might become uncomfortable with being left alone with one’s own thoughts. Thus, learning to tolerate short periods of boredom may be an important component of the development of sustained attention."
Managing smartphone consumption does not require a total digital ban, but rather gradual, intentional boundaries to safeguard attention.
Ms Arpita recommends, "It doesn’t have to be about quitting social media or gaming altogether. Psychologists usually recommend setting healthier boundaries instead. The young can spend time on gaming and social media instead of checking them all the time during the day. Avoid unnecessary interruptions by keeping the phone away while studying, working or eating."
Ms Arpita outlines practical guidelines for daily life: "Another useful approach is to gradually rebuild the ability to focus. Start with 20-30 minutes of undisturbed work, and then increase the time. Getting enough exercise, sleeping well, and interacting with others in person can also help improve overall mental health. Most importantly, people should know if digital habits are interfering with sleep, studies, work, relationships or daily responsibilities. According to psychologists, the most important thing is that short-form content and gaming are not inherently bad. The issue arises when the continuous stimulation causes you to struggle to concentrate on slower, more meaningful things. The goal shouldn’t be to try to reject technology, but rather to gain enough control to decide when to engage with it—and when to put the phone or controller down."
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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