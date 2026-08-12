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International Youth Day 2026: How short-form content and gaming are rewiring Gen Z’s attention span

International Youth Day 2026 highlights how continuous exposure to short-form videos and gaming impacts focus, with experts offering practical strategies to help Gen Z reclaim their attention span and build healthier digital habits.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 08:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
International Youth Day 2026: How short-form content and gaming are rewiring Gen Z’s attention span
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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