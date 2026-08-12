/International Youth Day 2026: Why Gen Z can’t just ‘stay positive’and what actually works for anxiety

International Youth Day 2026 serves as a vital platform to celebrate the vibrant potential, innovation, and voice of the younger generation. As young people continue to spearhead change across global industries and digital landscapes, they are also confronting an unprecedented, silent struggle: a sharp rise in mental health challenges, particularly anxiety.
In an increasingly hyper-connected world, Gen Z is navigating unique modern stressors, from digital overload to economic uncertainties, that make stepping back and unwinding harder than ever before. Here is what leading clinical experts have to say on why anxiety rates are spiking among today's youth and how simple daily shifts can help restore balance.
Today's youth face a continuous cycle of stimulation and comparison that rarely gives the mind a chance to rest.
Dr Avina Gupta, Consultant – Psychiatry, Kailash Deepak Hospital, says, "When we talk about why anxiety is becoming so common among Gen Z, I think there are a few things we need to look at. Today, young people are constantly connected. They are on social media, getting news and updates as they happen, and honestly, there is very little time when the mind can just switch off."
Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatrist, Aakash Healthcare adds, "Increasingly, young people are identified as suffering from anxiety as a mental health problem. Many of Generation Z report constant worry, emotional exhaustion, sleep disturbances and difficulty disconnecting from daily stressors. But clinically, psychologists and mental health professionals say there is no single reason for this trend. Social, academic, economic, digital and lifestyle factors combined can lead to anxious symptoms."
Multiple factors contribute to this growing pressure, ranging from constant social media updates to looming uncertainties about future goals.
Dr Avina explains, "Then there is the pressure around studies, careers, money, relationships and what the future is going to look like. On social media, you are constantly seeing other people’s lives, so comparison also becomes very easy. All of this can keep the mind in a constant state of worry."
Elaborating on the digital impact, Dr Pavitra notes, "“Today’s young people are growing up in a constant stream of information and stimulation,” says the clinical psychologist. Smartphones and social media mean news, opinions, social comparisons and messages are available almost 24/7. The mind can have a hard time getting enough psychological downtime with this constant connectivity. Social media can also expose young people to well-curated versions of other people’s lives, which can lead to a sense of inadequacy or fear of missing out."
Dr Pavitra further highlights the weight of future expectations: "Uncertainty is another big factor. Education, employment, financial independence, relationships and the future can all be sources of stress. If several pressures occur simultaneously, this may trigger the body’s stress response for longer periods of time."
While digital platforms offer connection, unmonitored use can heighten emotional distress.
Dr Pavitra explains, "Psychologists say that social media itself is not necessarily bad. It’s a way for young people to connect, find communities and access information. Maybe too much online engagement or maybe it is just comparison and validation. The urge to check likes, comments, messages or updates constantly can lead to a cycle of anticipation and disappointment. Negative news and online conflicts can also contribute to an emotional overload. For some young people the distinction between their on and offline lives has become more blurred."
Feeling occasional stress is a natural human reaction, but recognising when it crosses the line into chronic anxiety is essential.
Dr Avina emphasises, "But I would also say that feeling worried from time to time is completely normal. The concern is when you start worrying all the time, you cannot control it, or it starts affecting your sleep, concentration, relationships or your normal routine."
Daily habits, especially rest and physical movement, play a pivotal role in maintaining emotional stability.
Dr Pavitra notes, "Sleep and emotional health are something clinical experts often emphasise. Scrolling, gaming or messaging late at night can push back sleep and interrupt a consistent routine. It can make it harder to regulate emotions, concentrate and cope with everyday stress. Lack of sleep. Likewise, inactivity, irregular eating habits and a limited amount of time spent outdoors can all lead to an overall lifestyle that makes it more difficult to cope with stress. That’s not to say that every anxious young person is living an unhealthy lifestyle. Anxiety is a complex mental health problem and can be influenced by genetics, personality, past experiences and other psychological or medical issues."
Building simple, consistent routines can help manage daily anxious thoughts effectively.
Dr Avina suggests, "So, what can you actually do? Start with simple things. Get your sleep right, exercise regularly, cut down on too much caffeine and take some breaks from social media. Meditation, mindfulness, yoga and relaxation exercises can also help."
Dr Pavitra outlines practical steps to protect well-being: "Psychologists suggest that it is better to work on manageable changes rather than trying to get rid of all stressful factors.
Have digital boundaries: Don’t use social media at certain times of the day and don’t keep checking notifications repeatedly.
Protect sleep: Get up and go to bed at the same time each day, and cut down on stimulating screen activity before bed.
Use grounding techniques: If anxiety is getting to be too much, focusing on slow breathing and what you can see, hear and feel can help bring you back to the present.
Divide large tasks into smaller steps: When you see all your academic, professional or personal problems as one big challenge, they can be overwhelming. You can make them easier to handle by breaking them down into smaller, manageable steps.
Get physical: A walk, workout or outdoor activity can be a welcome break from excessive screen time and encourage general well-being.
Keep in Contact in Real Life: “Having a friend, family member or someone you trust that you can talk to can provide emotional support that online connections can’t always offer."
Recognising when to reach out for professional help can turn anxiety management into a path toward long-term recovery.
Dr Avina advises, "But if the anxiety is continuing and affecting your everyday life, please do not ignore it and talk to a mental health professional. Therapy, especially cognitive behavioural therapy, can help you understand these thoughts and manage them better. In some cases, medication may also be needed."
Dr Pavitra concurs, "It’s normal to be anxious sometimes when you’re under stress. But if anxiety is persistent, hard to control or beginning to interfere with sleep, school, work, relationships or daily activities, professional help may be warranted. Psychologists say seeking help is not a sign of weakness. Therapy can help people identify their triggers and develop coping strategies and healthier reactions to stress."
Dr Pavitra concludes, "As International Youth Day 2026 approaches, the more relevant message is that young people need more than advice to simply ‘stay positive’. Talking to them about mental health, knowing what they’re going through, and helping them get mental health treatment can help them manage anxiety in a better way."
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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