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International Youth Day 2026: Why Gen Z can’t just ‘stay positive’and what actually works for anxiety

International Youth Day 2026 highlights the growing mental health challenges facing Gen Z, with clinical experts outlining key drivers behind rising anxiety rates and offering actionable strategies for daily resilience.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
International Youth Day 2026: Why Gen Z can’t just ‘stay positive’and what actually works for anxiety
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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