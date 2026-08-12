/International Youth Day 2026: Why Gen Z is intentionally stepping away from smartphone addiction

International Youth Day 2026: As the world celebrates International Youth Day 2026, the focus turns to the dynamic energy, innovation, and changing lifestyles of today's young generation. While smartphones have seamlessly integrated into nearly every aspect of studying, working, and social life, a surprising counter-trend is gaining momentum among young people worldwide. Rather than remaining glued to their screens 24/7, a growing segment of Gen Z is making a deliberate choice to step away from digital overstimulation and reclaim control over their time.
Here is what leading mental health experts have to say on why young people are choosing to unplug, the psychology behind digital burnout, and how to build a healthier relationship with technology.
The realisation that constant connectivity takes a heavy toll on cognitive focus is prompting young people to re-examine their daily digital habits.
Dr Avina Gupta, Consultant – Psychiatry, Kailash Deepak Hospital, says, "What we are seeing among young people today is actually quite interesting. Some of them are consciously reducing their screen time, deleting social media apps or even shifting to analogue phones. From a mental health point of view, I think this reflects a growing consciousness around how constant smartphone use can affect our attention and our daily lives."
Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatrist, Aakash Healthcare adds, "Smartphones are at the heart of modern life and help youth study, work, communicate and stay connected. But as screen time goes up, more and more young people are deciding to step away from their phones on purpose. The notion of being constantly connected is being challenged more and more, whether it’s by switching off notifications, taking breaks from social media or using feature phones."
Endless notifications and non-stop scrolling leave little room for psychological downtime, often fueling exhaustion and endless comparison.
Dr Avina explains, "When you are checking your phone throughout the day, constantly scrolling, getting notifications and moving from one piece of information to another, your mind is rarely getting a real break. You may also start comparing yourself with what you see online, and that can add to stress and dissatisfaction. Over time, some young people are simply realising that they do not want to spend so much of their day looking at a screen."
Dr Pavitra expands on this mental strain: "One of the big reasons is you feel mentally overwhelmed. Social media platforms are designed to promote repeated checking thru notifications, recommendations, short-form videos and personalised content. This can cause some users to go from checking their phone to scrolling for hours in no time."
Dr Pavitra adds, "More and more young people are aware that the constant stimulation of the digital world can make it hard to focus for long on one task. Whether it’s studying, working, reading, or talking, the impulse to look at the phone can become an automatic habit."
The impact of late-night screen time and curated online perfection is driving many to seek relief from digital burnout.
Dr Pavitra highlights, "Sleep is another big factor. Using smartphones late at night can push back sleep and keep the brain active when it should be winding down. For some people, the light from their screen, along with the stimulating content and notifications, can make it hard to develop a healthy sleep routine."
On the social expectations tied to remaining online, Dr Pavitra notes, "Social media helps young people stay in touch with friends and find out about things, but being bombarded by other people’s carefully curated lives can also put pressure on them. Comparing yourself to what you see online in terms of appearance, lifestyle, career or relationships can lead to dissatisfaction and anxiety. There is also the constant expectation to respond, post, like and keep up to date, which can also result in what is sometimes referred to as digital fatigue."
To combat digital fatigue, youth are actively seeking out offline environments and face-to-face interactions.
Dr Avina shares, "That is why we are seeing them consciously choosing more offline activities, meeting friends in person, listening to music, going out and spending time without their phones. And I think that is a positive change."
Dr Pavitra concurs, "Some young people are choosing to take deliberate breaks, rather than completely rejecting technology... A digital detox doesn’t mean giving up smartphones completely. For many young people, it means setting boundaries on when and how the device is used."
Dr Pavitra continues, "Some are turning off unnecessary notifications, deleting addictive apps from their phones or setting specific screen-time limits. Others are putting their phones away when studying, eating or spending time with family. Interest is also growing in so-called basic or “dumb” phones that have the basic calling and texting features but not the endless social media and entertainment."
Unplugging does not require extreme measures; rather, it is about setting intentional boundaries and regaining control over your attention.
Dr Avina advises, "Having said that, you do not have to completely give up your smartphone. What I would suggest is setting some clear boundaries. Keep your phone away while eating, before going to sleep, and when you are spending time with family or friends. Even small phone-free periods can help you become more present."
Dr Pavitra emphasises balance over extremism: "Experts typically recommend balance, not extremism. There are real benefits to smartphones, such as access to education, health care information, job opportunities and social support. The big question is whether the technology is used on purpose or the user feels like they can’t control the habit."
Dr Pavitra adds, "An effective way to do this is to identify the things that are robbing you of the most unnecessary screen time and tweak them. Putting down your phone at mealtimes, avoiding screens before bed and carving out times without social media can help promote healthier digital habits."
Ultimately, the digital detox movement among today's youth serves as a reminder that technology should serve as a tool rather than a distraction.
Dr Avina concludes, "So, on International Youth Day, I would say this: technology is useful, but your attention is also valuable. Make sure you are deciding when to use your phone, rather than letting your phone decide where your attention goes."
Dr Pavitra reflects, "Today’s young people aren’t learning how to use technology; they are learning when to unplug from it. The rising popularity of digital breaks mirrors a wider craving for less interrupted attention, more sleep, conversations with substance face to face and greater control over everyday life."
Dr Pavitra summarises, "Young people aren’t rejecting technology, per se. They are more and more trying to make sure that technology remains a tool and not a constant distraction. This change on International Youth Day 2026 is a strong reminder that being plugged in 24/7 does not mean being productive, social or mentally present. Sometimes, sometimes, the easiest way to return to real life is to put the phone down."
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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