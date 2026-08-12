/International Youth Day 2026: Why young people know how to get fit but still can’t stay consistent

International Youth Day 2026: The young are well informed about fitness. They know about different fasting patterns, exercises, diets and coaches. Despite having all this information, many are struggling to stick to their plan. It may be that too much information is part of the problem. When you have too many options, it can be confusing. Fitness is more than finding motivation, it’s keeping going. Persistently scrolling through fitness content can provide an illusion of progress while delaying the inevitable: “I’ll start tomorrow.”
"Fat loss is not just physiological, it is also psychological. Whenever people switch diets, exercise plans, and fitness movements, their planning becomes crammed with too many choices. They spend more time researching the “right” strategy than actually taking it. Our unrealistic expectations make this worse. Today, we don’t only expect instant gratification but also instant results. Whenever GLP-1 drugs or certain diets provide significant results within a few months, people expect their own results to be as quick as well," reveals Rahul Kamra, Keto Coach and Founder of Ketorets.
He suggests the PER Framework: Planning, Execution and Reviewing. There are three areas where setting deadlines on all three can help you feel more organised and accountable towards your fitness goals.
The second step is creating balance between professional and personal life. Many people who keep saying they will start tomorrow are often overwhelmed by the demands of today. It's important to be able to manage health, work, relationships and personal goals in order to see lasting progress.
The second reason is that fitness content is only useful if it leads to action. Instead of endlessly researching, divide your time into blocks (i.e., time-blocking) and make sure to do the basics: move, eat well and sleep.
"The next generation should learn that simple skills usually create complex results. Simple and boring habits are usually the most sustainable. Fitness isn’t about always starting over; it’s about starting and continuing," says Yash Vardhan Swami, Founder & Transformation Coach at TrainedByYVS.
Yash says, "For many young people, these three words have become a familiar promise. Tomorrow, they will wake up early, eat better, exercise regularly and finally become consistent. But tomorrow often turns into Monday then next week, and before they realise it, the routine has been pushed aside again.
What makes this interesting is that young people today are more aware of fitness and health than previous generations. Information is everywhere. Most young people know that regular movement, balanced eating and adequate sleep are important. Yet knowing what to do and actually doing it consistently are two different things."
One of the biggest reasons behind this struggle is the expectation of making a complete lifestyle change overnight. A person decides they will wake up at 5 am, work out every day, stop eating their favourite foods and follow a strict routine. It may feel exciting at first, but maintaining such a demanding routine along with college, work, social commitments and personal responsibilities can become difficult.
When the routine eventually breaks, many people see it as a failure. Missing a workout becomes a reason to give up for the day, and one unhealthy meal can turn into an entire weekend of unhealthy choices. The thought then becomes, “I’ll start again tomorrow.”
In many cases, the problem is not a lack of discipline. The expectations are simply too high.
Another mistake is relying on motivation. Motivation can help someone begin, but it cannot always keep them going. There will be days when a person is tired, busy or simply does not feel like exercising. That is normal.
There will always be days when routines do not go according to plan. Missing a workout does not mean the entire effort is wasted. Eating one unhealthy meal does not cancel out weeks of better choices. Taking a break does not mean starting from zero. What matters is being able to return to the routine without being too hard on yourself.
On International Youth Day, the conversation around youth health should not only be about telling young people to get fit. It should also be about helping them understand how to build habits that can realistically fit into their lives.
Young people do not need to become perfect overnight. They need to become more consistent with small things they can actually sustain.
So, the next time the thought “I’ll start tomorrow” comes up, it may be worth asking a simpler question: “What can I do today?” Because lasting change does not always begin with a perfect plan. Sometimes, it begins with one small decision made on an ordinary day.
Dr Guruprasad Hosurkar, Director and Clinical Lead, Neurology, KIMS Hospital, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru; Head of Movement Disorders and Parkinson's Disease Programme, reveals, "Each of these attacks the regulation system at a different point, which is why they compound so badly.
Sleep deprivation is the most powerful and the most underestimated. Experimental work has shown that a single night without sleep dramatically amplifies amygdala reactivity to negative images, on the order of 60% in the classic study, while simultaneously weakening the functional connection between the amygdala and the prefrontal cortex. That is a direct, measurable degradation of emotional control after one bad night. Now consider a young person running on five hours for six months. They are not "handling stress badly." They are attempting to regulate emotion without the hardware.
Screen time damages sleep through three separate routes: bright light in the evening suppresses melatonin and delays circadian timing; the content itself is arousing and noradrenergic; and infinite-scroll design has no natural stopping cue, so sleep is simply displaced. A person who intends to sleep at 11 and gets into bed at 11 will still take until 1 a.m. if they scroll in bed.
Sedentary living removes a genuinely effective intervention. Physical activity raises BDNF, improves heart rate variability and vagal tone, alters GABA and glutamate signalling in ways associated with reduced anxiety, and metabolises circulating stress hormones. The stress response evolved to be resolved through movement. We now generate it entirely while seated.
Caffeine is where young people are most surprised. Caffeine blocks adenosine receptors, and adenosine is the molecule that both builds sleep pressure and dampens arousal. Blocking it produces exactly the physiology of anxiety, increased heart rate, jitteriness, heightened alertness. In sensitive individuals, caffeine can reliably provoke panic. Its half-life is roughly five to six hours, meaning a 4 p.m. coffee still has a meaningful fraction circulating at midnight, degrading sleep depth even in people who fall asleep fine. Add energy drinks and pre-workout formulations, which can carry 150-300 mg per serving, and daily intake often crosses 500-600 mg without the person realising. A tired brain then needs more caffeine, which produces worse sleep, which produces a more reactive amygdala. That is the loop.
Nicotine and vaping deserve a mention too, they feel calming, but the calm is simply the relief of withdrawal, and the net effect across the day is increased baseline anxiety.
Sleep deprivation, caffeine and inactivity do not just coexist with anxiety, each one independently removes a brake. Together they build a brain that is chemically primed to be anxious, and then we ask that brain to stay calm.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions about medical conditions.)
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