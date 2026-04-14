Is Zombie Apocalypse happening? Experts respond to growing 'zombie drug' fears online and explain the medical reality behind the claims

Viral videos circulating from Chandigarh and Bengaluru in March and April 2026, showing individuals allegedly in a “frozen” or motionless state, triggered widespread panic and speculation about the emergence of a so-called “zombie drug.” The clips, widely shared across social media platforms such as Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook, appeared to show people standing still for hours, unresponsive and slumped in public spaces, fueling fears of a “zombie-like” trance caused by drug use.

However, it is to be noted that the videos going viral on social media alleging the use of 'Zombie Drug' have been proven false by the police, according to a report by The Hindu. There is no confirmed evidence that the "zombie drug" (Xylazine) is available or in widespread use in India, as per a report by NDTV.

Experts note the medical reality behind the trend

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What is the ‘zombie drug’?

Dr Prashant Sinha, Head of Emergency, PSRI Hospital, said, "The 'zombie drug' is a term commonly used for xylazine, a powerful veterinary sedative that is used on animals and is not approved for human use. Doctors explain that it is a non-opioid drug, but it is increasingly being found mixed with opioids like fentanyl or heroin in the illegal drug supply. This combination makes it especially dangerous because it can significantly slow down breathing, heart rate, and brain activity, raising the risk of overdose.

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In humans, xylazine can cause extreme drowsiness, confusion, and even loss of consciousness. Another serious concern highlighted by experts is the development of painful skin ulcers or wounds that can worsen over time and may lead to severe infections if untreated."

Why is it called the zombie drug?

Dr Sinha added, "It is called the 'zombie drug' because of the way it affects a person’s body and behaviour. Doctors note that people under its influence often appear extremely sedated, slow-moving, and unresponsive, giving them a 'zombie-like' appearance. They may have difficulty standing, speaking, or reacting to their surroundings.

The nickname is also linked to its physical effects. In some cases, the drug has been associated with severe skin damage and tissue breakdown, which can look alarming and has contributed to the dramatic name used in media reports. Experts, however, emphasise that the term is informal and mainly used to describe these visible and concerning effects."

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How does it affect the human body? Can it slow down breathing or heart rate?

Dr Gaurav Jain, Consultant- Internal Medicine, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi, added, "Xylazine, also referred to as the 'zombie drug,' acts as a veterinary sedative classified as an alpha-2 adrenergic agonist, exerting potent central nervous system (CNS) depression through presynaptic inhibition of norepinephrine release. Acute intoxication manifests with profound sedation, manifesting clinically as miosis, hypothermia, bradypnea, and skeletal muscle hypertonia transitioning to flaccid paralysis, with characteristic flexed forelimbs and head ptosis in severe cases. Respiratory depression arises via medullary chemoreceptor suppression, while bradycardia and hypotension result from baroreflex activation and reduced sympathetic outflow; chronic dermal exposure or injection precipitates vasoconstriction-induced ischemia, yielding non-healing necrotic ulcers refractory to standard wound care."

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Can someone overdose on it easily?

Dr Ankit Biyani, HOD – Emergency Medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explained, "An overdose is certainly possible, particularly because the margin between a therapeutic and harmful dose can sometimes be narrow. Accidental overdoses may occur due to incorrect dosing, while intentional misuse can rapidly escalate into a medical emergency."

Can this drug be highly dangerous?

Dr Santosh Chavan, Consultant Psychiatrist, Jupiter Hospital, noted, "Yes, it is extremely dangerous, especially since it was not designed for use in humans. The use of Xylazine can produce significant skin injuries/infections and damage to internal organs, sometimes even leading to death. When mixed with one or more opioids, the risk to the user significantly increases, and an overdose becomes more difficult to predict and treat due to the combination effect."

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Are people always aware they are taking it?

Dr Satish Bhardwaj, HOD Department of Emergency Medicine, Kailash Deepak Hospital, added, "Another critical concern is the lack of awareness among users. In many cases, individuals may not realise they are consuming xylazine, as it is often mixed with other substances to increase potency or volume. This significantly raises the risk of unintentional overdose, with symptoms such as extreme drowsiness, unresponsiveness, and slow, shallow breathing requiring immediate medical attention."

Is there a treatment or antidote in emergencies?

Dr Santosh Chavan, Consultant Psychiatrist at Jupiter Hospital, concluded, "No specific antidote has been established for humans. In contrast to other drugs, Naloxone usually reverses overdose effects; however, because this drug is not an opioid, it does not reverse the overdose effect in full and therefore will not always work. Emergency care includes the following: Providing respiratory support, closely monitoring patient status, and rapidly addressing any complications."

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)