Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Health
  • /Is academic stress overwhelming your child? How to spot red flags and offer real support

Is academic stress overwhelming your child? How to spot red flags and offer real support

Experts warn that high academic pressure backfires on student learning, revealing key warning signs parents must watch for to protect their child's mental health.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Is academic stress overwhelming your child? How to spot red flags and offer real support
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Registration closes tomorrow for 6,557 vacancies; Check eligibility, fees, and key details here
RRB Technician Recruitment 20262 min ago
2
HUL28 min ago
3
Auto news31 min ago
4
EPFO32 min ago
5
Nahid Rana33 min ago