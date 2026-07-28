/Is academic stress overwhelming your child? How to spot red flags and offer real support

In competitive academic environments, the drive for success often places a heavy psychological and physical burden on young learners. Persistent expectations from family, educational institutions, and society can transform normal learning challenges into intense, unrelenting stress. As students push themselves to meet high benchmarks, the line between healthy motivation and severe emotional strain frequently blurs, raising critical questions about how constant pressure impacts long-term health and development.
Here is what psychologists say.
The physical and psychological consequences of continuous academic strain are profound. When a student remains in a perpetual "performance mode," the body's natural stress response stays active without pause.
"Chronic academic pressure keeps the body in a state of ongoing stress, with increased levels of cortisol, which can interfere with sleep, focus, memory, and how you manage your emotions," says Dr Deepika Sharma, Consultant – Clinical Psychologist at Asian Hospital. "Students can suffer headaches, fatigue, digestive problems and a weakened immune system as well as anxiety and low mood. Such constant “performance mode” over time can lead to burnout, where motivation, confidence and ability to enjoy learning decline. Furthermore, it can lead to reduced productivity and increased risk of mental health problems."
Addressing the cognitive impact of this environment, Dr Saurabh Mehrotra, Director of Mental Health at Medanta Gurugram, explains how sustained stress alters brain function and learning capacity.
"Persistent stress keeps stress hormones like cortisol elevated, which can interfere with concentration, memory formation, emotional regulation, and even sleep," says Dr Saurabh Mehrotra. "That's why many students don't just feel anxious, they also struggle to focus and retain what they study, despite working harder than ever."
A common belief among parents is that increasing expectations is necessary to achieve results. However, experts note that excessive strain often yields the opposite outcome, impairing cognitive abilities rather than enhancing them.
"One of the biggest misconceptions parents have is that pressure automatically translates into performance," says Dr Saurabh Mehrotra. "In reality, a certain amount of challenge can motivate a child, but when pressure becomes constant and excessive, it begins to work against learning itself. We are seeing more students who are not just stressed around examinations but are living in a near-continuous state of anxiety, worrying about grades, competitive exams, and meeting expectations at home and in school."
Before burnout fully sets in, students typically exhibit clear emotional, behavioural, and physical indicators. Identifying these subtle signals early is essential for preventing long-term psychological harm.
"Parents need to know that kids often show distress before they can name it," says Dr Saurabh Mehrotra. "A sudden dip in grades, sharp irritability, pulling away from family and friends, unexplained headaches or stomach aches, restless sleep, or emotional outbursts are all signals worth paying attention to. Brushing these off as laziness or "just a phase" can mean overlooking a child who is genuinely struggling."
Adding to these warning signs, Dr Deepika Sharma outlines specific behavioural changes that suggest expectations need immediate re-evaluation.
"The red flags parents need to watch out for are chronic anxiety, irritability, withdrawal from family and friends, loss of interest in hobbies, sleep disturbances, frequent physical complaints, emotional outbursts or a child expressing feelings of hopelessness or fear of failure," says Dr Deepika Sharma. "A child who studies constantly but feels they are “never good enough” may also be struggling. These behaviours are signs that stress is starting to become unhealthy and that expectations may need to be re-evaluated."
To protect student well-being, parents and educators must shift their focus toward encouraging effort and personal growth rather than focusing solely on scores or perfection.
"Real support starts when parents shift their attention from grades to how their child is actually feeling," says Dr Saurabh Mehrotra. "Ask about their day, not just their scores. Praise the effort, not only the result. Let mistakes become lessons rather than verdicts. Every child grows at their own pace, with their own strengths and quirks, and when they feel valued for who they are rather than what they score, they build real resilience and confidence. Ambition matters, and it can absolutely be nurtured, as long as it grows alongside a child's mental health rather than at its expense."
Echoing this approach, Dr Deepika Sharma emphasises the importance of non-judgmental encouragement and balanced routines in nurturing confident, resilient individuals.
"Children grow up in life when they feel encouraged by parents, not when they are judged," says Dr Deepika Sharma. "Parents can help children set achievable goals, give praise for efforts not just successes and have genuine conversations as well as provide children with time for rest, sports, and hobbies. The normalisation of setbacks in the learning process is also crucial. With self-worth independent of grades, children are likely to be more confident, resilient and educated in a proper way."
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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