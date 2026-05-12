Is allergic asthma increasing in younger populations?

Doctors are seeing a change in the patterns of asthma in recent years with allergic asthma being diagnosed more in younger populations, especially in urban and semi-urban settings. Genetic predisposition is still a factor, but environmental triggers have become much more important. Besides vehicle emissions and construction dust, rising levels of air pollution, particularly exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), are affecting the respiratory health of children from a young age. Indoor exposures such as dust mites, mould, pet dander, and chemical irritants from household products are also making the problem worse.

Spending more time indoors is a factor

"Today’s children spend more time indoors and in poorly ventilated spaces, increasing their exposure to allergens. Decreased outdoor activity and limited contact with natural environments may also affect immune responses and increase the likelihood of allergic sensitisation. Increasingly, we are seeing children with a persistent cough, wheezing, or breathlessness, but these symptoms are often misattributed to recurrent infections or seasonal changes," says Dr Ramana Prasad V Velamuru, MBBS; DTCD CCEBDM, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences.

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Diagnosis is important early. Proper identification and treatment, inhalation therapy, and avoiding triggers can treat allergic asthma. However, there is still a lack of awareness among caregivers. This increasing trend in younger populations has to be handled to deal with the environmental and clinical aspects.

Kids with symptoms are diagnosed late

"There is increasing awareness of allergic asthma in younger populations, but there are still significant gaps in awareness, diagnosis, and treatment adherence. In clinical practice, many children with typical symptoms such as recurrent cough, wheezing, or nighttime breathing difficulty are diagnosed late or poorly managed. This is often because the symptoms are mistaken for repeated attacks of respiratory infection or put down to seasonal problems," says Dr Bharat Gopal, Senior Director, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Medanta, Gurugram.

The significant barrier to effective management is misconceptions about inhaler therapy. Many parents are hesitant to initiate or continue inhaler medication for fears of addiction or side effects. It is important to emphasise that inhalers are not only safe, but the best way of delivering medication directly to the lungs with minimal systemic effects.

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Airway inflammation can compromise lung function

"We are observing the development of allergic asthma at an early age, with many children now symptomatic at the preschool age. The worry is not only the rise in cases, but what could be the long-term effects if the condition is not picked up and dealt with early. In critical periods of lung development, airway inflammation can compromise lung function later in life, leading to a greater risk of chronic respiratory disease in adulthood," says Dr Surajit Chatterjee, MD-Pulmonary Medicine, FCCP- USA, Associate Professor, Dept of Respiratory Medicine, IPGME&R, Kolkata.

Dr Surajit lists several reasons for this upward trend:

1. Increased exposure to environmental allergens, changing lifestyle patterns and early life influences such as exposure to passive smoke all play a part.

2. Recurrent viral infections in early life can sometimes be triggers that unmask underlying airway hyperresponsiveness.

3. One of the major problems is the delay in diagnosis.

Symptoms such as a chronic cough, frequent wheezing, or exercise intolerance are often ignored or treated for the symptom alone without looking for an allergic component behind it.

The good news is that allergic asthma is very controllable once it is diagnosed early. Most children can get good control and stay active as normal with the right treatment plan that includes inhaled medicines and avoiding known triggers. There is a need for better articulation of the importance of early screening in children with a family history of allergy to prevent disease progression and improve long-term outcomes.

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