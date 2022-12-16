Is apple cider vinegar safe for managing fatty liver - check precautions to take

Fatty Liver Disease: A certain amount of liver fat is normal but according to experts, when over 5-10 per cent of the liver's weight is due to fat, that's known as fatty liver. Fatty liver can lead to several health problems in the long run, if not treated on time. The liver produces insulin, bile and fat deposits in the liver can slow down its functioning. In severe cases, fatty liver can lead to permanent scarring and eventually liver failure, causing fatal liver cirrhosis that can lead to death.

While medications are a must, one of the popular home remedies includes the consumption of apple cider vinegar (ACV). Let's find out how apple cider vinegar helps in dealing with fatty liver.

Apple cider vinegar and fatty liver: Drink with warm water on an empty stomach

Apple cider vinegar is known for its detoxification qualities. It is often considered one of the most effective home remedies for fatty liver disease. It helps in reducing the fat accumulated in the liver and also promoted overall weight loss. Armed with hepato-protective properties, it helps in improving liver functioning. A fatty liver is prone to inflammation and ACV helps in reducing inflammation. Every morning, on an empty stomach, add 1 tablespoon of ACV to a cup of warm water and consume it. You need to have the apple cider vinegar mixture for two months regularly to see a difference.

Also read: Apple Cider Vinegar: When to drink it for maximum health benefits - find out

What causes fatty liver

Alcohol intake, obesity, high level of triglycerides, diabetes and hepatitis B are some of the reasons why one can develop a fatty liver. As mentioned earlier, it can lead to serious health complications if not treated on time. While Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease is caused - as the name suggests - by overconsumption of alcohol, there's a second type of fatty liver disease, Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease which can be caused by ageing, a family history of Type 2 diabetes and obesity, especially a build-up of belly fat.

Symptoms of fatty liver

There are many symptoms of fatty liver. Here are some of the top symptoms:

Pain and tenderness in the upper-right abdomen. This is caused by liver enlargement.

Weight loss and loss of appetite

Weakness and fatigue

Jaundice

Itchiness

Nosebleeds

Apple Cider Vinegar consumption: Precautions to take

While many alternative medicines and experts highlight the benefits of ACV and many studies claim the same, there's no scientific evidence that might conclusively prove that it helps in treating fatty liver. But it has been shown to have benefits in flushing out toxins and aiding in weight loss. So those who want to try out ACV, apart from checking with doctors, can follow the following precautions:

Start with a small dose and if you see side-effects, stop consumtion

Always dilute it with a liquid because ACV can affect your teeth enamel

Some medicines like diuretics and insulin should not be mixed with ACV

Always consult your doctor

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)