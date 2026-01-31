Is intermittent fasting safe for women? Experts reveal how it can affect women’s hormones and overall health

Women’s bodies are highly influenced by hormones, metabolism, and reproductive health. Because of this, long fasting periods may sometimes lead to health concerns if not practiced carefully. This has led doctors and health experts to examine whether intermittent fasting is truly suitable for women or if precautions are necessary.

In a post on X, Preethi Kasireddy, a self proclaimed health and wellness influencer, shared her personal journey with intermittent fasting. She said, "Intermittent fasting was one of the worst things I did for my hormones. She said her metabolism slowed to a crawl. "I was cold all the time. My cortisol levels were elevated in the morning. My periods were light. Honestly, just a recipe for disaster for women," she wrote.

We reached out to experts regarding some common questions and misconceptions around intermittent fasting. Here's all you need to know.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What is intermittent fasting and what does it do?

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern cycling between periods of eating and fasting, focusing on when to eat rather than what to eat. The most popular, sustainable method is 16:8, which involves fasting for 16 hours and eating within an 8-hour window, such as 11 am to 7 pm daily.

Intermittent fasting isn’t about starving yourself or dieting, it’s about cutting way back on calories for short time periods.

Intermittent fasting was one of the worst things I did for my hormones (7 years ago).



My free T3 levels dropped significantly when I did it, which means my metabolism slowed to a crawl. I was cold all the time. My cortisol levels were elevated in the morning. My periods were… — Preethi Kasireddy (@iam_preethi) January 26, 2026

According to Dr Mannan Gupta, Chairman & HOD - Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi, "Intermittent fasting can benefit some people. However, if not done properly, it may increase stress hormones, disturb thyroid function, and can affect reproductive hormones in some women."

He explains that regularly skipping breakfast or eating too little may slow metabolism and cause symptoms such as:

1. Fatigue

2. Feeling cold frequently

3. Irregular menstrual cycles

4. Low energy levels

So yes, the claim is partly true. Intermittent fasting can negatively impact some women, especially when it leads to insufficient calorie intake or poor nutrition. Women’s hormones are sensitive to energy balance, and prolonged fasting may disturb menstrual cycles and metabolic signals.

Why intermittent fasting affects women differently than men?

Women’s hormonal systems are more sensitive to changes in nutrition and stress. Long fasting periods can signal the body to conserve energy, which may impact ovulation and menstrual cycles.

Dr Gupta explains that men usually tolerate fasting better because their hormones are more stable. Women, however, may experience:

1. Mood changes

2. Reduced energy levels

3. Changes in menstrual cycles

Adding to this, Dr Khalid J Farooqui, Director - Endocrinology and Diabetology, Max Hospital, Gurugram, says, "Women’s reproductive hormones are closely connected to nutrition and stress levels. Fasting can increase cortisol and suppress hormones such as estrogen and progesterone, potentially affecting periods."

Men are generally less vulnerable to these hormonal disruptions.

Should women take extra precautions?

Experts suggest that certain women should be especially careful while following intermittent fasting.

These include women who:-

1. Have thyroid problems

2. Have PCOS

3. Experience irregular periods

4. Are pregnant or breastfeeding

5. Are trying to conceive

6. Have hormonal imbalances

Dr Gupta advises women to start with shorter fasting periods instead of extreme fasting routines. It is important to consume enough calories and nutrients during eating hours and avoid excessive calorie restriction.

Monitoring changes in energy levels, sleep patterns, and menstrual cycles can help women decide whether fasting suits their bodies.

Expert-Recommended Dos and Don’ts

Dos

1. Follow moderate fasting windows instead of extreme fasting.

2. Eat balanced meals rich in protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates.

3. Drink enough water throughout the day.

4. Stop fasting if menstrual cycles become irregular.

5. Listen to your body and adjust fasting accordingly.

Don’ts

1. Avoid very long or restrictive fasting periods.

2. Do not skip meals regularly without proper nutrition.

3. Don’t ignore warning signs like fatigue, mood changes, or missed periods.

4. Avoid forcing fasting routines that do not suit your body.

5. Personalising fasting in moderation is the safest approach.

Intermittent fasting can work well for some women, but it is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Since women’s hormones are closely connected to nutrition and stress, extreme or poorly planned fasting may lead to unwanted health effects. The best approach is to listen to your body, eat balanced meals, and consult a healthcare professional if you notice changes in your energy levels or menstrual cycle. A healthy lifestyle should always focus on long-term well-being rather than quick results.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)