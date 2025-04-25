It is very typical to question whether forgetting from time to time is a normal way of life or perhaps an indicator that something is not quite right, such as an early warning of Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's, strikes thousands of people throughout the globe, slowly degrading memory, mental processes, and even conduct. It is so important to realize the initial warning signs since taking action at this point will help significantly to manage the symptoms and possibly stem the tide.

Dr Apurva Sharma, Consultant- Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram clears your doubt between forgetfulness and early stages of Alzheimer.

What is Alzheimer's?

It's the most common type of dementia, responsible for a significant portion of cases. It occurs when toxic proteins accumulate in the brain, causing the death of brain cells. The brain function reduction is expressed through memory issues, trouble with reasoning, and marked changes in personality.

At first, it can be mistaken for common forgetfulness, such as losing keys or not remembering a conversation from a few hours ago. But these lapses in memory become more frequent and apparent later on. When the condition progresses, problem-solving, judging, and talking are impaired and routine activities become a challenge to handle. Eventually, in more advanced stages, it can extensively influence basic actions such as walking, swallowing, and taking care of oneself.

A study conducted by the National Library of Medicine in India revealed a rise in the number of Alzheimer's patients, particularly among senior citizens. Improved life expectancy, lack of physical activity, and suboptimal dietary habits seem to be the causative factors.

Alzheimer's is a primary cause of dementia, a state wherein cognitive loss dramatically disrupts one's day-to-day activities. Though dementia is a more encompassing term, Alzheimer's is a disease in itself that causes this loss of mental capacity.

How to Identify Alzheimer's Early Stages?

Identifying early signs and doing something about them is important. Some of the signs to look out for are:

• Forgetting key things or recent occurrences.

• Finding it hard to perform routine tasks, such as handling money or preparing meals.

• Getting mixed up about time, place, or ongoing events.

• Difficulty making decisions or solving everyday problems.

If any of these symptoms ring a bell, it's best to see a healthcare provider for an assessment. Early detection makes it possible to have more effective treatments and plan for future care.

How to manage and Potentially Prevent Alzheimer’s?

Although there is no cure for Alzheimer's, it is possible to treat the condition and even lower the risk:

• A balanced diet, with an emphasis on foods that are high in nutrients such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and foods high in omega-3, promotes brain health.

• Exercise on a regular basis is good for both the mind and body.

• Performing mentally challenging tasks such as reading, acquiring new skills, or working on puzzles keeps the brain in check.

• Social engagement preserves emotional and cognitive function.

• Regular medical check-ups and early intervention can halt the progress of the disease.

Although some forgetfulness on an occasional basis is natural, persistent memory losses and mental problems may be an indication of the development of Alzheimer's. Identifying early signs and adopting healthy lifestyle changes can aid in managing the illness more successfully.

There is currently no surgical procedure that cures Alzheimer's disease, but deep brain stimulation (DBS) is being researched as a potential treatment to slow cognitive decline by stimulating specific brain regions with implanted electrodes.