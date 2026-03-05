Is pink salt healthier choice? These 5 side effects you should know

Pink salt, often called Himalayan pink salt, has become very popular in recent years. Many people believe it is healthier than regular table salt because it is natural and contains trace minerals. It is commonly used in cooking, detox drinks, and even in wellness products.

While pink salt does contain small amounts of minerals like potassium, magnesium, and calcium, it is still a type of sodium salt. Consuming too much of it can lead to certain health problems. Here are five possible side effects you should know before using pink salt regularly.

1. High Sodium Can Raise Blood Pressure

Pink salt contains a high amount of sodium, similar to regular salt. Eating too much sodium can increase blood pressure, which may raise the risk of heart disease and stroke. People who already have hypertension should be especially careful about how much salt they consume.

2. May Affect Kidney Health

Excess sodium intake can put extra pressure on the kidneys. Over time, this may make it harder for the kidneys to filter waste from the body properly. People with kidney issues are usually advised to limit their salt intake, including pink salt.

3. Risk of Iodine Deficiency

Unlike iodised table salt, pink salt usually does not contain iodine. Iodine is an important mineral that supports thyroid health and helps regulate metabolism. If someone replaces iodised salt completely with pink salt, it may increase the risk of iodine deficiency over time.

4. Overconsumption May Cause Water Retention

Eating too much salt can cause the body to hold onto extra water. This may lead to bloating, swelling in the hands or feet, and discomfort. Reducing sodium intake can help manage these symptoms.

5. Trace Minerals Are Very Small

Many people believe pink salt is healthier because it contains minerals. However, the amount of these minerals is very small and may not provide significant health benefits. Relying on pink salt as a major source of nutrients may not be effective.

Pink salt can be used safely in cooking, but it should be consumed in moderation like any other salt. While it contains trace minerals, it still has high sodium content and may cause health issues if used excessively. Maintaining a balanced diet and controlling salt intake is the best way to support overall health.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)