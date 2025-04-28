Is Treadmill Right For You? Amid Alarming Rise In Heart Attacks In Gyms-Goers, Experts Say...

In recent days, there have been more reports of people suffering sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) or sudden cardiac death (SCD) while working out in the gym. During intense workouts, the body's sympathetic nervous system becomes very active, causing the heart rate to rise sharply. In people with a history of heart disease, this can cause a plaque in the blood vessels to rupture, blocking blood flow and leading to SCA or SCD.

Although this is most common in people with heart disease, other heart conditions like channelopathies (problems with the heart’s ion channels), cardiomyopathies (issues with the heart muscles), and abnormalities in the coronary arteries can also cause sudden cardiac arrest, according to the Dr. M Sudhakar Rao, Consultant – Cardiology, Manipal Hospital.

Can people with high blood pressure use the treadmill?

People with a systolic blood pressure of 160 or higher, or a diastolic pressure of 100 or higher, should avoid using the treadmill or doing intense gym workouts. They first need to control their blood pressure through diet, medication, and stress management. It is very important to consult a doctor for a full heart check-up and get medical clearance before starting gym activities.

What tests should you do before joining a gym?

If you are over 30 years old, with or without risk factors, it is advised to undergo these basic heart tests before starting gym workouts:

Basic blood tests: Including fasting sugar, lipid profile, HbA1c, and lipoprotein tests.

Electrocardiogram (ECG): A simple, non-invasive test to check for hidden heart diseases like cardiomyopathies or issues like short or long QT syndrome.

Stress or treadmill test (TMT): Especially important for those over 45 years old, this test shows if the heart can handle intense exercise. If problems are found during the test, it is safer to avoid high-intensity workouts.

Echocardiogram: This checks for structural problems in the heart, like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or heart valve issues.

CT Coronary Angiogram: If the treadmill test shows issues, a CT coronary angiogram may be needed. A CT calcium score can help predict future heart problems in people with risk factors but no treadmill abnormalities.

Dos and Don’ts for Gym Workouts:

If your stress tests show warning signs or if your heart rate is much higher than expected for your age during exercise, you should avoid high-intensity workouts. If you feel any discomfort while exercising, you should immediately slow down or stop and get medical help. Always listen to your body and do not push through pain or discomfort.