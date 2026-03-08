Is your back pain due to a slip disc or muscle strain? Expert reveals how to differentiate between the two

Back pain is one of the most common physical complaints, but whether it is due to a slip disc or a muscle strain can be an important consideration in its management. A slip disc, also known as a herniated or bulging disc, is a condition in which the soft inner part of the spinal disc bulges out through its outer layer and presses on the nerves surrounding it.

Dr Bhupesh Kumar Mansukhani, Director-Neurology, Neuromet Wellness Care, Gurgaon, reveals, "This condition is often accompanied by stabbing pain that can travel from the lower back down to the buttocks and legs, a condition commonly known as sciatica. Patients with a slip disc also often complain of tingling, numbness, altered sensation, or muscle weakness, and the pain can be made worse by sitting for a long time, bending, coughing, or sneezing. In such cases, your Neurologist may ask you to undergo some tests such as NCV (Nerve Conduction Velocity) and EMG (Electromyography) to check the nerve."

These tests may also assist in determining whether the numbness and tingling are a result of nerve damage, which is less probable in muscle strain. Dr Bhupesh says, "Muscle strain, on the other hand, is the overstretching or tearing of the muscles or ligaments in the back, which is often caused by heavy lifting, awkward movement, or poor posture. The pain caused by muscle strain is usually dull, aching, and limited to one spot in the lower back."

Dr Bhupesh reveals, "It may also be accompanied by stiffness, tenderness, or muscle spasms, but it will usually go away on its own within a few days to weeks of rest, gentle stretching, and over-the-counter pain medication. Unlike a slip disc, muscle strain is rarely accompanied by pain in the legs or neurological symptoms."

If your back pain is accompanied by numbness, weakness, or loss of bladder or bowel control, you should seek immediate medical attention. The best source of diagnosis and treatment is a doctor.

Back pain can also be caused by poor posture, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, prolonged screen time, osteoporosis, spinal arthritis, or injuries. Stress and weak abdominal muscles further put pressure on the back. A slip disc can occur due to degeneration with age or due to lifting heavy weights or sudden twisting motions.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)