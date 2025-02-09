Is Your Child Also Having Delay In Speaking? Is It Because Of Screen?

Excessive use of screens (TV, smartphones, etc.) can have a negative impact on children's ability to learn language. According to an international study, connecting young children to books and watching screens together with adults can improve their language skills. The study, led by researchers from 20 Latin American countries, analyzed data from 1,878 young children aged 12 to 48 months. It examined children's screen use, engagement with books, language development and other aspects based on questions asked to parents. Also, their family's economic status, parents' education and job were also reviewed.

Screens are harmful to children

The research published in the journal PLOS One found that the most used medium for young children was TV, which was watched for more than an hour on average. This can slow down the pace of language development in children. Apart from this, the study also revealed that entertainment programs are most watched by children, while music and educational programs were in second and third place. Families with poor economic condition were found to have less use of books and educational resources.

Impact on language

Children who watch more screens have a limited vocabulary and reach some key language learning milestones later. On the other hand, children who engage more with books or watch screens with adults have better language skills. However, no concrete link was found between screen use and children's physical development.

The ability to learn language is weak

This study confirms previous research that excessive screen time can have a negative impact on young children's ability to learn language. But if adults share screens with children and provide the right kind of content, these effects can be reduced to some extent. In the future, the researchers recommend studying this topic in more depth so that the effects of screens can be understood more clearly.

(With IANS inputs)