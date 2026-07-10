Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Health
  • /Jaipur school girl’s death renews focus on bullying: How to know if your child is being bullied, red flags and what parents should do

Jaipur school girl’s death renews focus on bullying: How to know if your child is being bullied, red flags and what parents should do

The tragic death of a Jaipur schoolgirl has reignited concerns about bullying, highlighting the warning signs parents should watch for and the steps they can take to protect and support their children.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 07:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
Jaipur school girl’s death renews focus on bullying: How to know if your child is being bullied, red flags and what parents should do
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
New twist in Amayra suicide case: Arrest warrant against staff; Schools across Rajasthan shift to ‘alert mode’ for student well-being
Rajasthan7 min ago
2
Permanent Resident Certificates24 min ago
3
IRCTC43 min ago
4
Chunky Panday1 hr ago
5
Spain wildfires1 hr ago