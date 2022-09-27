Jobs in healthcare sector: New platform aims match-making for job seekers, employers

Businesses of all Sizes face the challenges of the new normal, while job seekers are having to adapt to this shift quickly. Every Job Field has it's own specific requirements. However, there are certain fields that are considered as the most important - and the hirings are needed to be done on urgent basis, as it may involve the threat of life and death. One such field is the Medical. During the pandemic, it was seen how sets of specific skills were required to tackle the Covid-induced challenges.



However, what wasn't there was a Platform that could have Helped in Bringing the Medical Professional - Doctors, Nurses, Para Medical (OT, Dialysis, Radiology Technicians, Pharmasist etc) on a Common Platform. With the Same Vision, A New Platform - to Provide Jobs to Medical Professionals - is being Launched in India. The New Portal is being Launched with the Name of BANDLIK - that means Employment in Uzbek Language.



In the wake of the pandemic, the jobs landscape stands altered with demand shifting to new services that require different sets of skills and experience. Bandlik, the sompany says, came in to create such job solutions that would help every set of recruiter and job seeker to find their own customised FIT.





Bandlik's CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Neetu Singh says that her company aims to provide the most exclusive talent and best employer database in the healthcare industry, less heard of, yet the need of the hour.



"Bandlik is based on a User Friendly Platform, an App as Well as Website. We at Bandlik hold Immense Technological Strength and We have ensured that the Process of Registering is Smooth and Convenient . Not only that, We will continue to Invest in it with New Features and Jobs so that its Users can continue to benefit from its Convenience,” Dr. Singh says.



She Further Says that Bandlik won't be Restricted to only the Medical Sector Representatives Since Every Hospital Needs Hundreds of Support Staff that is not Related to Medical Work Per Se- Administrative Staff, Managers, Supporting Staff We have Jobs for All. "We are Dedicated to Ensure Millions of Talented Non Medical and Medical Professionals Related to the Healthcare Industry Acquire Great Jobs, thereby Bridging the Gap of Providing Database of Efficient Healthcare Professionals that Could Handle Pandemics, Epidemics and Diseases for a Robustly Populated Country like ours," Dr. Singh Concludes.