Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office announced on Sunday. His diagnosis follows recent medical checks that revealed a worrying development. Biden was seen by doctors earlier this week after showing urinary symptoms. A routine physical exam had uncovered a small nodule in his prostate, prompting further tests. By Friday, doctors confirmed the presence of prostate cancer, with cells having already spread to his bones.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," his office said in a statement. "The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Dr Prashant Kumar, Consultant Urology, Fortis, Greater Noida, says, "Prostate cancer is one of the most prevalent types of cancer in males, especially for those above 50 years of age. Awareness campaigns conduct education drives on risk factors and early signs of prostate cancer, highlighting the importance of regular screening since it does not present overt symptoms in the early stages."

Prostate cancers are rated with a Gleason score from 1 to 10, showing how abnormal the cancer cells look compared to healthy ones. Biden’s score of 9 means his cancer is very aggressive.

"Screening usually begins with blood work for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) as well as digital rectal examination (DRE). These tests are performed to recognise the existence of prostate disease prior to the patient showing any symptoms that would warrant treatment, thus increasing the possibility for successful treatment. While not all prostate cancers are potentially life-threatening, capturing the disease during its infancy aids in better supervision and decisive actions down the road," explains Dr Prashant.

These include age, ethnicity, family history, with Black men and individuals with family history facing higher chances. The risk may be lower do to healthy lifestyle choices such as avoiding smoking, balanced diet as well as exercising regularly.

Dr Prashant says, "Men over 50 or in risk factors need to consult with their healthcare provider about screening. Campaigns to increase proper understanding along with willing positive engagements surrounding health and prostate cancer screening, inclusive of men, has the possibility to reduce contrived existing stigma men have containing them and screened proactively and thus saving lives."