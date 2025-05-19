Prostate Cancer: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment, And Prevention

Biden's office released a medical report revealing that the 82-year-old former president was diagnosed with aggressive and advanced prostate cancer. The cancer, the report said, has already metastasised to the bone.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the release said.

The physicians pointed out that while the cancer is advanced in nature, it is hormone-sensitive, which makes possible effective treatment options and disease management.

Biden, the 46th president of the United States, has not issued any statement publicly about his health. His office reported that treatment plans are already in progress.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men worldwide. Although it typically progresses slowly, some forms can be aggressive and life-threatening. Early detection plays a crucial role in effective treatment and improved outcomes. This article explores the causes, symptoms, treatment options, and preventive measures related to prostate cancer.

What is Prostate Cancer?

Prostate cancer occurs in the prostate gland, a small walnut-shaped gland in men responsible for producing seminal fluid. The cancer usually grows slowly and initially remains confined to the gland, where it may not cause serious harm. However, some types can spread quickly if not treated in time.

Causes of Prostate Cancer

The exact cause of prostate cancer is not fully understood, but several risk factors have been identified:

1. Age

Risk increases significantly after age 50.

Most prostate cancers are diagnosed in men over the age of 65.

2. Family History

Having a father or brother with prostate cancer more than doubles the risk.

Hereditary factors like BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations also increase risk.

3. Race/Ethnicity

African American men are more likely to develop prostate cancer and have higher mortality rates.

Asian and Hispanic men have a lower risk compared to Caucasians.

4. Diet and Lifestyle

Diets high in red meat and dairy and low in fruits and vegetables may increase risk.

Obesity and sedentary lifestyles are also potential contributors.

5. Hormonal Imbalances

Higher levels of testosterone and other androgens may stimulate prostate cancer growth.

Symptoms of Prostate Cancer

Early-stage prostate cancer often presents no symptoms. When symptoms do occur, they may include:

Frequent urination, especially at night

Difficulty starting or stopping urination

Weak or interrupted urine flow

Pain or burning during urination

Blood in urine or semen

Erectile dysfunction

Pain in the hips, back, or pelvis (if cancer has spread)

Because these symptoms can also be caused by benign prostate conditions like prostatitis or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), it’s essential to consult a doctor for accurate diagnosis.

Diagnosis Of Prostate Cancer

Common diagnostic methods include:

Digital Rectal Exam (DRE)

Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Test

Ultrasound or MRI

Prostate Biopsy (to confirm cancer and assess aggressiveness)

Treatment Options

Treatment depends on the cancer’s stage, the patient’s age, overall health, and personal preferences.

1. Active Surveillance

For low-risk or slow-growing cancers

Regular monitoring through PSA tests, DREs, and biopsies

2. Surgery

Radical Prostatectomy: Removal of the prostate gland

Risks include incontinence and erectile dysfunction

3. Radiation Therapy

External beam radiation or brachytherapy (internal radiation)

May be used alone or after surgery

4. Hormone Therapy

Also known as androgen deprivation therapy (ADT)

Reduces levels of male hormones that fuel cancer growth

5. Chemotherapy

Used for advanced or hormone-resistant prostate cancer

Targets rapidly dividing cancer cells

6. Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapy

Emerging treatments aiming to boost the immune system or directly attack cancer cells

Prevention

While there is no guaranteed way to prevent prostate cancer, the following lifestyle choices may help reduce the risk:

1. Healthy Diet

Focus on a plant-based diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains

Limit intake of red meat and high-fat dairy

2. Regular Exercise

Helps maintain a healthy weight and hormone balance

3. Routine Screening

Discuss with your doctor about starting PSA testing around age 50, or earlier if you're high-risk

4. Avoid Smoking and Excessive Alcohol

Both are linked to poorer outcomes in cancer treatment

5. Stay Informed

Understanding your risk factors and being proactive about your health can make a big difference

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)