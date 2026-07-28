/Johnson & Johnson agrees to $5.5 billion settlement over talc ovarian cancer lawsuits

Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay an estimated $5.5 billion to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits claiming its talc-based baby powder and cosmetic products caused ovarian cancer. The landmark proposal covers roughly 76,000 active lawsuits across federal and state courts, representing nearly all outstanding litigation over the company’s talc products. J&J previously resolved the majority of separate claims linking its talc to asbestos exposure and mesothelioma.
Plaintiffs’ law firms endorsed the agreement on Monday, describing it as a fair resolution after ten years of legal clashes. For the deal to become final, it must be approved by at least 95% of the affected claimants. Under the proposed payout schedule, J&J expects to distribute $3 billion in 2027, with the remaining balance paid out starting in 2028. The final total could fluctuate depending on how many individuals opt into the agreement.
Despite the massive payout, J&J maintains that its products are safe and free of asbestos, a claim that was central to the lawsuit against the company. The company has consistently denied allegations that talc causes cancer, pointing to independent scientific studies supporting its safety. Erik Haas, J&J’s vice president of litigation, labeled the claims "meritless," stating that settling was the most effective way to bring closure to the matter. "While we are confident the company would have ultimately prevailed with further litigation, as it has in the vast majority of cases tried to date, this resolution allows the company to put this matter behind it," Haas said in a statement. He added that the agreement allows J&J to redirect its full focus toward developing life-saving medicines and medical devices.
(With agency inputs)
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