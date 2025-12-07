Just 20 Minutes, Twice A Week: The Surprisingly Small Workout That Could Slow Dementia

A groundbreaking study has finally answered the long-standing question of how much physical activity is enough to help slow dementia, and the number is surprisingly small. According to researchers at the Center for Community Health and Aging at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health, older adults with mild cognitive impairment may benefit from just 20 minutes of exercise at least twice a week.

Lead author Jungjoo “Jay” Lee says that while experts have always known exercise supports cognitive health, this is the first study to pinpoint how much activity is actually needed. The findings, published in the Journal of Physical Activity and Health, highlight that even mild cognitive impairment, often considered a precursor to Alzheimer’s, doesn’t always lead to dementia, and lifestyle factors can play a major role in slowing decline.

Mild cognitive impairment affects memory and thinking ability but does not disrupt daily functioning. Some individuals remain stable or even improve over time, while others progress toward dementia. “Our age and how well our brain was functioning initially matter,” Lee explains. “But so do simple lifestyle habits, social activity, puzzles, and especially physical movement.”

The study analyzed data from 2012 to 2020 using more than 9,700 participants from the Health and Retirement Study, a nationally representative study of Americans aged 50 and above. Participants were measured across areas such as memory recall, working memory, attention, and processing speed. During the study period, 8% were diagnosed with Alzheimer's or dementia.

Researchers then tracked how often each participant engaged in 21 different activities, from sports to walking,and compared this with their cognitive changes over time.

The results were clear: Older adults who maintained moderate physical activity had a significantly lower risk of developing dementia, while those who were mostly inactive showed little protection. Co-author Junhyoung “Paul” Kim emphasised that simple activities like walking can be powerful tools for brain preservation.

The study also found that:

1. Dementia risk increases with age

2. Higher education and better baseline cognitive health reduce risk

3. Sex does not influence dementia progression

Lee believes these findings could pave the way for community-based interventions and accessible physical activity programs. “One in nine adults over age 45 in the U.S. experiences worsening memory or confusion,” he notes. “Understanding that small, manageable amounts of exercise can help is a major step forward.”

This research adds to growing evidence that consistent, moderate movement, even in short bursts, may be one of the most effective and accessible strategies to protect aging brains.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)