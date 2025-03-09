Karan Johar Denies Using Diabetes Drug For Weight Loss, Reveals His 'SECRET' To Losing Weight

Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally addressed rumors about his dramatic weight loss, clarifying that it is the result of a disciplined lifestyle rather than the use of diabetes medication. His transformation became a talking point at the ongoing IIFA 2025 silver jubilee celebrations in Jaipur.

Karan Johar’s Weight Loss Journey

During a media interaction on the IIFA 2025 green carpet, Karan was asked about his fitness routine and the speculation surrounding it. Dismissing the rumors, he told ANI, "It’s about being healthy, eating well, exercising, and just doing your best to look good." However, when asked for details about his routine, he jokingly refused, saying, "If I tell you, I will give my secret away."

The rumors stemmed from recent comments by actor Maheep Kapoor, who criticized the trend of using diabetes medication like Ozempic for weight loss. Many speculated that Karan had followed the same path, but the filmmaker later clarified via Instagram that his transformation was purely due to a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Karan Johar’s Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Karan remains busy with multiple projects. He is set to produce a high-octane action film directed by Haneef Adeni, the filmmaker behind the Malayalam hit Marco. The film, currently untitled, will be released in Hindi and multiple other languages.

The grand IIFA Awards Night promises a star-studded celebration. This year’s event will include a special tribute to Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema.

Additionally, legendary MMA fighter Anthony Pettis will make a special appearance, adding an international flavor to the event. Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also take center stage—Kartik as a host and Kareena as a performer, paying tribute to her grandfather, legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

With the excitement building up at IIFA 2025, Karan Johar’s weight loss revelation has certainly added another layer of buzz to the star-studded affair!