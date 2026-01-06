Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Nutritionist Reveals 3 Simple Yet Powerful Tips For Sustainable Weight Loss And Better Health

Are you a fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan and admire her toned, glowing physique? Well, the secret behind her fitness isn’t just workouts it’s also smart nutrition and sustainable habits. Her celebrity nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, recently shared three easy-to-follow guidelines on Instagram that can help anyone achieve steady weight loss and overall wellness. Known for working with Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and several other celebrities, Diwekar emphasises that “sustainable is success” small daily habits are the key to long-term results.

1. Add Bajra to Your Weekly Diet

Bajra (pearl millet) is a powerhouse ingredient that supports energy, immunity, and even hair health. You can include it in various ways:

Make bajra ladoo, raab, sheera, or roti

To make it easier to digest, add 1 tsp ghee or butter to the flour, and mix in 50% rice flour to prevent bloating

End meals with jaggery, and use lasun chutney or turmeric pickle to aid digestion

Including bajra once a week can give you better energy, reduce hair fall, and boost immunity.

2. Stretch Your Back and Hamstrings

Your posterior chain the group of muscles from your heels to your skull—needs regular stretching. This helps to:

Improve flexibility and balance

Prevent injuries

Enhance your strength and power for walking, running, or workouts

A short daily stretch routine for your back and hamstrings can make a big difference in posture, mobility, and overall body strength.

3. Manage Screen Time

Digital wellness is as important as physical health. Diwekar suggests simple strategies like:

Create a small corner at home just for standing and scrolling

No phones at the dining table, bed, or bathroom

Limit unnecessary screen time to reduce stress and maintain mental clarity

Reducing screen time improves focus, sleep quality, and even helps you develop mindful eating and lifestyle habits.

According to Rujuta Diwekar, the gateway to good health is small daily habits. Instead of quick fixes or crash diets, aim for steady weight loss of 5–7% per year that’s the magic number for sustainable results. By adding bajra to your diet, stretching daily, and managing screen time, you can not only lose weight but also boost energy, immunity, and overall well-being maybe even glow like Kareena Kapoor.