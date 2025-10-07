Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 Energising And Nutritious Fruits To Include In Your Sargi For Maximum Energy And Health

Karwa Chauth is a special day observed by married women, where fasting from sunrise to moonrise symbolises love, devotion, and dedication. While fasting, maintaining energy levels is essential, and Sargi, the pre-dawn meal, plays a crucial role. Including fresh, energising fruits in your Sargi can help you stay active, hydrated, and energized throughout the day.

Here are 7 fruits that are perfect for Karwa Chauth Sargi 2025:-

1. Bananas

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bananas are rich in potassium and natural sugars, providing instant energy. They help maintain electrolyte balance and prevent fatigue during fasting. Including a banana in your Sargi keeps you energized and supports digestion.

2. Apples

Apples are a great source of fiber and natural sugars, keeping hunger at bay for longer. They are easy to digest and provide a slow-release of energy, making them perfect for a long fasting day.

3. Pomegranates

Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. They improve metabolism and enhance blood circulation, keeping you active and refreshed during the fast.

4. Oranges

Oranges are full of vitamin C and water content, keeping you hydrated and boosting immunity. A glass of fresh orange juice or a few orange slices in Sargi can energize you instantly.

5. Papaya

Papaya is excellent for digestion and provides essential vitamins like A, C, and E. Its natural sugars give a quick energy boost, while its fiber content helps you feel full for longer.

6. Grapes

Grapes are rich in antioxidants and natural sugars, which are easily digestible. They help maintain energy levels and prevent tiredness, making them an ideal fruit for fasting.

7. Dates

Dates are a fasting essential, loaded with iron, fiber, and natural sugars. They provide instant energy, prevent fatigue, and are excellent for keeping your body strong during long fasting hours.

Tips for a Nutritious Sargi

Combine fruits with nuts or yogurt for sustained energy.

Drink plenty of water or coconut water to stay hydrated.

Avoid heavy, oily foods before fasting; focus on light, nutrient-rich foods.

Including these energising fruits in your Karwa Chauth Sargi ensures that you stay active, healthy, and refreshed throughout the day. Celebrate the fast with energy and devotion, and make your Karwa Chauth 2025 memorable and joyful.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)