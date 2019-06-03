close

Kerala

Kerala Nipah scare: Results expected Monday later

 Last May, the Nipah (NiV) virus attack took away 12 lives, with 22 positive cases reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts that created a huge scare.

Kochi: Kerala on Monday waited for the blood reports of a youth, suspected to be infected by the Nipah virus. The Ernakulam health authorities said the Pune Virology Laboratory results were expected later in the day.

The youth was being treated at a private hospital near here.

Health Minister K.K. Shailaja has negated claims made by the online media that the youth under treatment is a Nipah positive patient.

She has said that there has been no confirmation about the youth's test results and hence there was no need for any concern.

She has also assured that the Health Department was fully geared up to face any eventualities.

Last May, the Nipah (NiV) virus attack took away 12 lives, with 22 positive cases reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts that created a huge scare.

 

