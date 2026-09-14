/Kidney health and blood pressure: How damaged kidneys can raise hypertension risk

Your kidneys do a lot more for your body than most people realize, and they have a direct hand in how your blood pressure behaves. Sure, filtering waste out of your bloodstream is their main job, but they also keep your fluid and electrolyte levels balanced, and regulate hormones that influence blood pressure along the way. So when your kidneys aren't functioning as they should, that balance can get thrown off, and high blood pressure often follows.
"High blood pressure may damage small blood vessels in the kidneys. Thus, there is an interaction between kidney disease and hypertension, as one may be a consequence of another," says Dr Bhanu Mishra, Consultant, Nephrology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.
"The functioning kidneys remove extra sodium and water from the body, allowing for proper regulation of blood volume. In case of damaged kidneys, the body cannot get rid of excessive fluid and sodium, increasing blood volume and thus raising blood pressure," says Dr Yogesh Kumar Chhabra, Director, Nephrology, Fortis Hospital.
Healthy kidneys also produce important hormones that help regulate blood pressure. Diseases such as chronic kidney disease, kidney infection, kidney artery disorders, and other structural issues may be related to hypertension.
Hypertension exerts an additional strain on the arteries and the filtering components of the kidneys, which may lead to their damage and reduced efficiency of filtration.
Some symptoms of kidney disease may not be apparent at the early stages of the condition. However, a person may experience leg or ankle swelling, changes in urine patterns, excessive tiredness, and trouble managing blood pressure.
It is essential to check one's blood pressure and test kidney function in case if there are no signs of kidney disease but a person suffers from diabetes, hypertension, or has a family history of kidney disease.
"There is an intimate relationship between the heart and kidneys. It is because the heart moves blood to the kidneys, which then filter the blood and eliminate wastes as well as extra fluids from the body. When the kidneys are healthy, they balance the salts, fluids, and hormones in the body and contribute to regulating blood pressure. Heart diseases and high blood pressure levels could cause the injury to the kidneys as they affect the blood vessels of the organs. Kidney diseases may also affect blood pressure levels and cause accumulation of fluids in the body and lead to vascular changes that could result in stroke and heart attack," reveals Dr Vaibhav Mishra, Senior Director, cardiac sciences, Max Hospital.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions about medical conditions.)
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