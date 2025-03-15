Just like the heart and the liver, kidneys are vital organs and you can't live without them. So naturally, it's essential to focus on maintaining kidney health. Dr Manoj K. Singhal, Principal Director - Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, says, "Kidneys play a vital role in maintaining overall health by filtering waste from the blood, balancing fluids, regulating blood pressure, and producing essential hormones."

While kidneys are extremely crucial organs, often people fail to realise failing kidney health which can lead to serious health issues. As Dr Singhal points out, "Kidney problems often go unnoticed in their early stages because the symptoms can be subtle. Identifying these signs early can prevent further damage and improve treatment outcomes."

Warning Signs That Can Indicate All's Not Well With Your Kidneys

Recently on March 13, World Kidney Days was observed globally to raise awareness about kidney health. Dr Manoj K. Singhal lists some key warning signs to watch out for:

1. Changes In Urination Patterns



One of the earliest indicators of kidney problems is a noticeable change in urination. You might experience increased frequency, especially at night (nocturia), or a decrease in urine output. Foamy or bubbly urine, indicating protein leakage, and changes in colour — darker, cloudy, or blood-tinged — should not be ignored.

2. Swelling In The Body



When kidneys struggle to remove excess fluids, it can lead to swelling (edema), especially in the feet, ankles, hands, or around the eyes. Persistent puffiness, particularly in the morning, may indicate fluid retention due to impaired kidney function.

3. Fatigue And Weakness



Healthy kidneys produce a hormone called erythropoietin, which helps create red blood cells. When kidney function declines, red blood cell production drops, leading to anemia. This can cause persistent fatigue, weakness, and difficulty concentrating.

4. Persistent Itching And Dry Skin



Kidneys help remove waste and toxins from the bloodstream. When they aren’t functioning properly, toxins can build up, causing persistent itching, dry skin, and even rashes. This could be a sign of mineral imbalances or the accumulation of waste products in the body.

5. Loss Of Appetite And Nausea



A buildup of toxins due to poor kidney function can lead to loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and a metallic taste in the mouth. These symptoms may seem minor initially but can become more pronounced as kidney disease progresses.

6. High Blood Pressure



The kidneys help regulate blood pressure by balancing fluids and electrolytes. If they aren’t working correctly, blood pressure can rise. High blood pressure, in turn, can further damage the kidneys, creating a dangerous cycle.

7. Shortness Of Breath



In advanced stages, fluid can accumulate in the lungs, causing shortness of breath. Additionally, anemia caused by kidney dysfunction can result in reduced oxygen levels, further contributing to breathlessness.

"If you experience any of these symptoms persistently, it’s important to consult a doctor for proper evaluation. Early detection through simple blood and urine tests can make a significant difference in managing kidney health. Individuals with diabetes, hypertension, or a family history of kidney disease should be particularly vigilant," says Dr Singhal. He emphasises the fact that kidney disease often goes unnoticed until significant damage has occurred, making early detection crucial. "Recognising these signs and seeking timely medical advice can help protect your kidneys and improve long-term health outcomes," says Dr Singhal.