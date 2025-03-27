Kidney Health In Your 20s: Why You Should Start Caring Now ? Know From Expert

Your kidneys work behind the scenes, maintaining your body's balance, but they tend to go unnoticed until something goes wrong. During your 20s, it is easy to underestimate their significance, but establishing healthy habits now will help avoid complications later. It filters waste, manages fluids, and governs blood pressure, so kidney health is crucial to overall wellbeing throughout life.

Why kidney health matters in your 20s?

The majority of kidney diseases occur silently over the years. When the symptoms arise, much damage is already done. Kidney disease tends to go undiagnosed until later; hence, prevention becomes paramount. As health of other vital organs especially heart and lungs is indirectly related to healthy kidneys. If your kidneys are impaired, it may result in high blood pressure, swelling, weakness, and life-threatening conditions. Proper maintenance of your kidneys in your 20s ensures that they perform well for years to come. Healthy kidneys support a healthy immune system, balance electrolytes, and filter out toxins from your body.

Common habits that harm kidney health

A few lifestyle behaviours can damage your kidneys over the years.

● Not drinking enough water, dehydration makes it more difficult for your kidneys to filter waste efficiently and raises the risk of kidney stones and infection.

● High sodium intake, too much salt, increases blood pressure and places stress on your kidneys. Processed foods, fast foods, and too much salt in food lead to this issue.

● While protein is important, too much protein intake, particularly from red meat, puts a strain on the kidneys and causes long term damage.

● Taking painkillers too often can damage kidney function if taken too often.

● Not treating high blood pressure and diabetes are top reasons for kidney disease. Monitoring early can help avoid complications.

● Smoking and alcohol drinking both harm kidney tissues and impair their function to filter out toxins effectively.

● Physical inactivity is a cause of obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure, which can affect kidney function.

How to keep your kidneys healthy?

• To maintain the health of your kidneys, begin by hydrating yourself. 2 to 3 litres of water consumption per day aids in their functionality.

• Follow a balanced diet high in fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein, and reduce salt intake and processed food.

• Regular exercise for at least 30 minutes five times a week keeps the weight under check and decreases kidney disease risk. Yoga is one of the best exercises with which you keep yourself kidneys fit and active.

• Don't smoke and drink alcohol too much, as they adversely affect kidney function. Stop and make others stop.

• Avoid unnecessary medicines particularly painkillers and supplements.

• Go for regular health check-ups, as basic blood and urine tests can identify kidney disorders at an early stage.