Kiwi Vs Papaya: Which Superfruit Naturally Boosts Platelet Count Faster And Strengthens Immunity During Illness
Kiwi and papaya are both nutrient-rich superfruits known for their healing properties. Papaya is widely praised for rapidly boosting platelet count, especially during dengue and viral infections. Kiwi, on the other hand, supports immunity with vitamin C and enhances blood health. Including both in your diet ensures faster recovery, stronger immunity, and overall wellness.
- Low platelet count, also known as thrombocytopenia, can occur due to viral infections like dengue, chikungunya, or other health issues.
- A healthy diet plays a key role in improving platelet production, and fruits like kiwi and papaya are often recommended as natural remedies.
- Both kiwi and papaya are nutrient-rich and beneficial for overall health.
Trending Photos
Low platelet count, also known as thrombocytopenia, can occur due to viral infections like dengue, chikungunya, or other health issues. A healthy diet plays a key role in improving platelet production, and fruits like kiwi and papaya are often recommended as natural remedies.
Which fruit is more effective for boosting platelets? Let’s explore.
Nutritional Value of Kiwi
Rich in Vitamin C – strengthens the immune system and supports the body’s healing process.
High in Vitamin K – essential for blood clotting and preventing excessive bleeding.
Packed with antioxidants – fights free radicals and reduces inflammation.
Contains folate & iron – helps in the formation of healthy blood cells.
(Also Read: 7 Health Risks And Side Effects Of Eating Raw Onions That Everyone Should Know About)
How Kiwi Helps in Platelet Count
Vitamin C improves the absorption of iron, which in turn helps the bone marrow produce more blood cells, including platelets. Regular consumption of kiwi boosts immunity and supports quicker recovery during infections.
Nutritional Value of Papaya
Loaded with Vitamin A, C, and E – essential for cellular repair and immunity.
Papain enzyme – improves digestion and nutrient absorption.
Rich in folate – supports red and white blood cell production.
Papaya leaf extract – scientifically proven to increase platelet count in dengue patients.
How Papaya Helps in Platelet Count
Papaya, especially papaya leaf juice, is widely recommended for dengue patients because it stimulates genes responsible for platelet production. Several studies suggest papaya is more effective in rapidly increasing platelet count compared to most other fruits.
(Also Read: How To Treat Allergies Naturally At Home: 5 Effective Remedies That Really Work)
Kiwi Vs Papaya – Which is Better?
Kiwi supports overall immunity and helps maintain steady platelet levels.
Papaya, particularly papaya leaf juice, has shown stronger results in rapid platelet recovery, especially in dengue and viral infections.
Verdict: While kiwi is excellent for immunity and long-term blood health, papaya (and its leaf extract) is considered more effective for naturally boosting platelet count quickly.
Best Ways to Consume
Kiwi: Eat 1–2 fresh kiwis daily or add them to salads and smoothies.
Papaya: Eat ripe papaya daily, or drink papaya leaf juice (2 tablespoons twice a day) after consulting a doctor.
Both kiwi and papaya are nutrient-rich and beneficial for overall health. However, if your primary goal is to increase platelet count quickly, papaya—especially its leaf extract—is the more powerful natural remedy. Kiwi, on the other hand, is best for boosting immunity and maintaining long-term blood health.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv