Know how wheatgrass can help you manage monsoon illnesses

New Delhi: For many of us, monsoon is probably the most-awaited season of the year. Sure enough, the first drops of rains are rejuvenating, and provide us the much-sought relief from scorching summer heat. However, the onset of monsoon also means that your risk of catching a number of seasonal infections or diseases has increased considerably.

As "prevention is always better than cure", having a robust immunity can help us stay protected against many monsoon-related infections and/or maladies. When it comes to the right diet for `Immunity Building` or `strengthening our body`s internal defense mechanism` over the long term, one of the less-talked-about yet highly effective immunity builders is wheatgrass (popularly known as gehu ki ghaas).

Wheatgrass can be actively used as an everyday health tonic to prevent diseases, says Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director, Jivo Wellness. "One of nature`s finest medicine; it is also known as `Green Blood` due to its exceptionally high chlorophyll content of 70 per cent. This natural, high chlorophyll content makes the wheatgrass juice uniquely greener amongst other green juices with detoxifying, healing and strengthening properties. As a mocktail, wheatgrass and chlorophyll together serve as a powerful purifier and help build a healthy cardiovascular system," he says.

Here are a few more ways, deciphered by Singh about how wheatgrass can help you stay healthy and disease-free, especially during the upcoming monsoon season:

Detoxification & Liver Strengthener: Wheatgrass is 70 per cent rich in chlorophyll, which is good for cleansing the liver Gall bladder and purifying blood by eliminating various harmful toxins. One wheatgrass capsule a day can will purify each and every part of your body. Isn`t that amazing?

Relieves Acidity & Aids Digestion: Wheatgrass consists of enzymes that help in digestion by breaking down the food you eat. The fibre in wheatgrass improves our gut health. Regular wheatgrass consumption can be useful in managing minor gastro-intestinal issues such as stomach ache or diarrhea.Wheatgrass also helps relieve constipation, stomach ulcers.

Anti-Infection: There is more than enough evidence that wheatgrass consumption helps to slow the growth of certain infections. It can be particularly helpful in curing antibiotic-resistant infections,or also help you to avoid harsher antibiotics for minor infections such as cold and flu.

Innumerable Health Benefits: With a gluten-free, soy-free, entirely vegan profile and low in calories, wheatgrass is a healthy `superfood`.To name only a few health benefits- it stabilizes our blood sugar levels, lowers cholesterol, reduces fatigue, boosts energy and metabolism, and promotes formation of red blood cells. Studies have also linked active wheatgrass consumption to reduce the risk of chronic inflammation, diabetes, and even various types of cancer.

As mentioned, scientific evidence shows that wheatgrass bestows vitality to our bodies and can contribute to our fight against various diseases/infections. Staring right now, it would be a good practice to begin your day with a glass of wheatgrass juice every morning.