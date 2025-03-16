Know How Yoga Improves Flexibility, Strength And Balance In Kids; Expert Shares

Yoga, an ancient practice unites the mind body and spirit. In today’s world where children are glued to screens and sedentary lifestyles, physical health is always neglected. Practicing Yoga not only builds physical strength but also enhances flexibility, improves balance and instills a sense of calmness.

It is gentle yet powerful, making it enjoyable for children of all ages. It is a transformative tool in helping children grow strong and confident. Here are some important poses of Yoga for children that can help them achieve flexibility, strength, and balance as shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Author, Columnist, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa .

1. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Stand straight in samasthithi with both your feet together, arms by your sides. Slowly inhale , lift both your arms overhead with palms facing each other. Stretch your body upwards, feet grounded, hold your breath and stay in the posture with eyes gazing forward. Hold this for 20 secs. With a slow exhale , bring the arms down.

2. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Begin by standing in samasthithi. Lift your right leg off the floor and balance your body weight on your left leg. Place your right foot on your left inner thigh. Place it as close to your groin as possible. After you find your balance , join your palms in Pranam Mudra and raise it towards the sky. Straighten your elbows and ensure that your head is between your arms. Hold it for 20 secs. Repeat it with alternate leg.

3. Bhujangasana(Cobra Pose)

Lie on your stomach, your palms below your shoulders. Slowly raise your trunk and head with the support of the palms alone. The arms should be bent at the elbows. Make sure that your navel is Pressed against the floor. Press toes on to the floor, after that extend them out. Hold the asana for 10 secs.

4. Ardh Matsyendrasana ( Half Spine Twist)

Sit in Dandasana with your legs extended. Bend and bring your right knee over your left thigh. Place your right hand behind and your left elbow on your right knee . Twist your body gently and hold the position for 10 secs. Untwist and come back to Dandasana. Repeat the same with other leg.

5. Santolanasana

Lie on your stomach. Place your palm under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knee up. Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned. Your wrist must be exactly below your shoulders with your arms straight. Hold the posture for 10 secs.

With regular practice, these poses become easier and their benefits grow stronger. Spending just 15 minutes a day with these poses can improve flexibility , strength and balance in kids.