/Kriti Sanon froze her eggs before 'Mimi': Expert shares 'why more women are choosing fertility preservation'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon impressed fans with her performance in 'Cocktail 2'. While buzz around her performance hogs attention, curiosity around her personal life also keeps social media lit. She recently featured on a podcast with Humans of Bombay founder Karishma Mehta, where she spoke about egg freezing. The 35-year-old said, 'You have one life. You have to get to live it the way you want to live it. It's your story to write. Nobody else can write it.'
Kriti Sanon said, "Honestly, I froze my eggs. So there was a time when I was thinking about these questions, and I never wanted to be tied down to the fact that I need to get married now or I need to have kids now, and I am doing it because I have a timeline."
"Whether it's marriage or kids, you need to do it when you feel it inside. When you feel ready for it. It should not come out of a clock or some pressure, and I know not everyone can afford it. And I am fortunate that I could afford it. So I did it," the actor shared.
She also revealed it was before starting filming 'Mimi' when she was at home and had been asked to put on 15 kg to play the role of a surrogate.
Kriti Sanon's choice to talk openly about freezing her eggs brings up another side of fertility preservation that gets brushed aside a lot: peace of mind. Yes, egg freezing is a medical procedure, but for many women it also feels like an emotional decision. it helps in reducing the anxiety, like when every personal or professional choice starts feeling tied to that ticking biological clock, you know? Dr. Suparna Bhattacharya, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Kolkata shared why more women are choosing fertility preservation.
"In fertility clinics, we see a growing number of women who are not doing egg freezing because they are 100% sure they want children later. It’s more that they want to keep that option alive, available, like a safety net. Some are putting the emphasis on their careers, some just haven’t met the right partner yet, and others are still healing from difficult relationships, or dealing with medical conditions that might interfere with future fertility. What they all share is this desire for freedom, to shape life choices without feeling hurried by age related fertility decline, and that’s honestly the part many people don’t talk about enough.
That said, egg freezing should never be seen as a reason to indefinitely delay childbearing, or I don’t know, to just put things off forever. It is a fertility preservation approach, not a fertility guarantee. Even if eggs are frozen at a younger age, later pregnancy still depends on several things like the embryo quality, the state of the uterus, and the bigger picture of reproductive health," she added.
The main point, from talks like these is that women really should not wait until they are actively trying to conceive, before they learn about their fertility. Getting a sense of reproductive health early gives more options, whether that means attempting pregnancy naturally, looking into egg freezing, or just scheduling and planning. Fertility awareness basically gives women a way to decide on their own terms, with reasonable expectations and medical guidance, instead of finding out their possibilities only once time has become the limiting factor.
Dr. Suchithra Reddy, Senior Consultant - Infertility Specialist, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Sarjapur Road shares egg freezing, also called oocyte cryopreservation, is a kind of advanced fertility preservation approach that lets women sort of protect their reproductive potential by freezing healthy, fully mature eggs for later use.
"Freezing eggs while you’re younger, ideally in your late 20s or early 30s, can bring big benefits, because both the count and the overall egg quality naturally drift down as we age. Eggs from younger ovaries tend to be more genetically sound, and that can help the odds of successful fertilisation, pregnancy, and eventually a healthy baby when those eggs are used later through in vitro fertilisation (IVF). For a lot of women, egg freezing gives more reproductive flexibility, so planning a pregnancy feels more possible when they’re emotionally ready, physically steady and financially prepared, instead of depending only on age related fertility timing. It can be especially helpful for people who face treatments like chemotherapy, or for those with medical conditions that might disrupt future fertility. By keeping younger eggs, women may lower some of the usual hurdles that come with age-based infertility, though getting pregnant later still needs close medical oversight," she said.
The procedure is mostly safe, but there can be some temporary side effects like bloating, mild cramping, and hormonal shifts that usually settle down within a couple of days. Research has suggested that frozen eggs tend to keep their quality quite well, especially when they’re stored with modern vitrification methods, so long-term saving really can be a solid choice. Before starting, women typically go through a pretty thorough fertility check, this includes hormone testing, plus ultrasound scans and other basics, to see the ovarian reserve and the wider reproductive health. Egg freezing, even so, does not promise a pregnancy it’s more like it gives an extra opening to shape a family later on, and it may also bring reassurance, and more options when people plan their reproductive next steps.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.