Lazy Girl’s Weight Loss Guide: How This Woman Lost 23 Kg Without Starving Or Hardcore Workouts

Losing weight can feel like a daunting task, especially if you’re not a fan of intense workouts or strict diets. But fitness influencer Ridhi Sharma proves that shedding kilos doesn’t have to mean starving or spending hours in the gym. Sharing her 23 kg weight loss journey, Ridhi revealed her easy-to-follow ‘lazy girl’ weight loss guide, which includes a simple workout routine, a flexible meal plan, and realistic strategies to stay consistent.

Ditch the Deadlines: Weight Loss Takes Time

One of Ridhi’s biggest lessons? Stop setting unrealistic deadlines. “Do you think working out for two weeks and dieting for two months will give you your dream body? Babe, even Maggi takes more than two minutes to cook,” she quipped. Instead, she emphasized patience and consistency—her own journey took a year, proving that slow and steady progress is sustainable.

The 30-Minute Workout Rule

Not a gym lover? No worries. Ridhi suggests just 30 minutes of exercise, 4-5 times a week to see results. “It’s called a grind for a reason. If it was easy, everyone would have six-pack abs,” she reminded her followers. Whether it's a home workout, yoga, or dancing to your favorite tunes, moving your body regularly is key.

Fat-Loss Meal Plan: Eat Smart Without Starving

Ridhi’s diet philosophy is all about simplicity and flexibility—pick 5-8 easy-to-make meals that you can rotate daily. Here’s her meal plan for weight loss without deprivation:

Breakfast:

- Protein shake

Lunch Options:

1. Salad (cucumber & tomatoes), besan chilla with paneer, Greek yogurt raita

2. Salad, dal chilla with paneer

3. Salad, oats uttapam, Greek yogurt raita

4. Salad, paneer sabji, besan roti

5. Salad, chana sabji, besan roti, Greek yogurt raita

6. Salad, chole sabji, besan roti, Greek yogurt raita

Dinner Options:

1. Sautéed veggies, quinoa, and paneer

2. Quinoa and paneer sabji

3. Avocado toast

4. Avocado sandwich

5. Chana Greek yogurt papdi chaat

Portion Control is the Secret Weapon

While clean eating is essential, Ridhi stresses portion control over extreme dieting. She follows the 80/20 rule—eat whole, nutritious foods 80% of the time and indulge in your cravings 20% of the time. “Don’t over-restrict, because that’s like getting back with an ex—it doesn’t work,” she joked.

How to Work Out When You’re Lazy

Not a gym person? Ridhi has the perfect hack—walk more. She recommends 7,000-10,000 steps daily and offers creative ways to sneak in movement:

- Work from home? Walk around during long meetings.

- Spilling tea with your besties? Get up and walk while chatting.

- Introvert? Plug in your earphones, blast your favorite playlist, and go for a stroll.

- Office worker? Take walking breaks instead of coffee breaks.

Ridhi followed these tricks herself, and her average steps exceeded 10,000 daily.

Final Takeaway: Make It Work for You

Losing weight doesn’t have to mean misery. Ridhi’s lazy girl weight loss plan is proof that small, consistent changes—without extreme workouts or fad diets—can lead to incredible results. So, if you’re looking to lose weight without feeling overwhelmed, take notes from her journey and start at your own pace!

Have a look:

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)