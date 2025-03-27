Link Between Sexual Intimacy And Cancer, Here’s What You Should Know

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is linked to several cancers, including cervical, oral, anal, and penile cancer. The virus spreads mainly through vaginal, anal, and oral sexual contact, as well as direct contact with genital secretions. Persistent infection with high-risk HPV is the leading cause of cervical cancer.

Dr. Vandana Jain, Senior Consultant & Head of Department - Gynaecologic Oncology, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre, (RGCIRC) shares the link between sexual intimacy and cancer.

Nearly 80% of sexually active women will acquire HPV at some point in their lifetime. In most cases, a healthy immune system clears the infection within 2–3 years. However, if the infection persists beyond two years, it significantly increases the risk of developing cervical cancer. HPV initially causes pre-cancerous changes, which can gradually develop into invasive cancer over a period of 10 to 15 years.

Having multiple sexual partners increases the risk of HPV exposure, as any partner may be carrying the virus. Starting sexual activity at a young age prolongs exposure to HPV, which can lead to cellular changes in the cervix and increase the risk of cervical cancer. Women who marry and become sexually active early, typically between 16–18 years, face a greater likelihood of developing pre-malignant lesions or early-stage cervical cancer by their 30s.

Several factors influence whether the body can clear the infection. A strong immune system helps eliminate the virus, while smoking, poor genital hygiene, prolonged use of oral contraceptives, and the presence of other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) or HIV can make it harder to do so. Medical conditions like autoimmune disorders or long-term steroid use, such as after an organ transplant, also weaken immunity and increase the likelihood of persistent HPV infection. Certain HPV strains, particularly types 16 and 18, are more aggressive and more likely to persist in the body.

Opt for screening & get vaccinated against HPV

Screening is key to detecting cervical cancer early. A Pap smear test involves collecting cervical cells to identify abnormal changes, often precursors to cervical cancer. It is a widely accepted and effective screening method. HPV testing is another option, which detects high-risk HPV types in cervico-vaginal samples and identifies women at an increased risk of developing cervical cancer.

In resource-limited settings, Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) serves as an inexpensive and practical screening alternative, allowing healthcare providers to identify abnormalities visually and conduct a biopsy if needed. Routine screening should ideally begin at age 21 with a Pap smear. For women over 30, co-testing with a Pap smear and HPV test, or HPV testing alone, is recommended every five years.

Avoid smoking and maintain good hygiene to strengthen immunity and practice safe sexual behaviour. HPV vaccination plays a crucial role in preventing infection with these high-risk strains, significantly reducing the chances of cervical and other HPV-related cancers. Recommended for girls and boys before the sexual debut (preferably by 9-12 years age) offering protection against common high-risk HPV strains.