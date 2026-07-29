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Liver detox drinks: Miracle cure or myth? Experts reveal the truth behind popular home remedies

Detox drinks like turmeric or lemon water are often believed to heal the liver, but experts say these claims are not scientifically proven. The liver naturally detoxifies itself, and a healthy lifestyle is the key to keeping it fit.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 12:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Liver detox drinks: Miracle cure or myth? Experts reveal the truth behind popular home remedies

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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