/Liver detox drinks: Miracle cure or myth? Experts reveal the truth behind popular home remedies

In today's world everyone believe that drinking turmeric water, lemon water, or detox juices can cleanse or heal your liver. Social media often promote these drinks as magical solutions even in our home it also considered as the perfect solution for the liver health. But they are actually hold up? Let’s understand what experts actually say and separate myths from facts.
The liver is one of the hardest-working and most imporatnt organs in the body. It removes toxins, processes nutrients, keeps digestion running. In other words, it's already got its own detox system built right in.
There is no solid scientific evidence backing the idea that lemon water, turmeric drinks, apple cider vinegar, or any detox juice can "clean" or repair the liver.
Dr Aaryin Memon, Clinical Nutritionist, Bhailal General Amin Hospital, Vadodara, explains that scientific research does not support the idea that detox drinks can cleanse or treat the liver.
He explains, the liver already performs functions like cleaning the blood, breaking down medicines, and removing toxins from the body. So, there is no need for special detox drinks.
He also adds that while certain medical forms of curcumin (found in turmeric) may show slight benefits in some fatty liver cases, homemade drinks do not have the same effect and are not a cure.
Many people assume that home remedies and over-the-counter products are completely safe. However, this is not always true.
Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt. Ltd., warns that even common medicines, supplements, or home treatments can harm the liver if taken in excess.
He explains, “A lot of people think that over-the-counter painkillers, dietary supplements, and other home treatments are totally risk-free, but an overdose can cause liver damage. It is necessary to take medicines according to instructions and get permission from a physician before using any products mentioned above, especially if a person has any chronic illness or uses some other medication at the same time. In case of concerns about one’s liver condition, do not turn to detox smoothies and Internet for help. Medical examination and testing for liver function in a timely manner will be the most efficient solution."
Dr Tushar Madake, Consultant in the Department of Transplant Hepatology, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, explains that the liver has a strong ability to repair itself. However, once it becomes severely damaged or scarred, the damage can be permanent.
He highlights that liver problems are not limited to people who consume alcohol. Conditions like obesity, fatty liver, diabetes, viral hepatitis, certain medicines, and unhealthy eating habits can also damage the liver.
He adds that many people do not realise they have a liver problem until it becomes serious, which is why early diagnosis and regular health check-ups are very important.
Instead of relying on detox drinks, experts suggest focusing on a healthy lifestyle.
Dr Memon recommends:
Maintaining a healthy body weight
Following a balanced diet like the Mediterranean diet
Eating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats
Limiting sugar
These habits are proven to support liver health in the long run.
Myth: Detox drinks can cleanse the liver
Fact: The liver cleans itself naturally
Myth: Natural remedies are always safe
Fact: Overuse can harm your liver
Myth: Turmeric or lemon water can cure liver disease
Fact: They may support health slightly but cannot treat liver conditions
While turmeric, lemon water, and detox juices may seem healthy, they are not magical solutions for liver health. Your liver already does the job of detoxification on its own. The best way to keep it healthy is through a balanced diet, regular exercise, and medical advice when needed. Instead of following trends, it is always better to trust science and expert guidance for your health.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.