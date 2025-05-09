Advertisement
LIVER FIBROSIS

Liver Fibrosis And Scarring – Can The Damage Be Reversed

Once liver fibrosis progresses to cirrhosis (stage F4), scarring becomes extensive and irreversible. However, even in cirrhosis, managing the cause and adopting a healthy lifestyle can prevent complications and improve quality of life. 

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: May 09, 2025, 07:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Liver Fibrosis And Scarring – Can The Damage Be Reversed Image credit: Freepik

Your liver is one of the most vital organs in your body, responsible for many functions, from detoxifying harmful substances to aiding digestion and storing nutrients. Yet, for many, this hardworking organ quietly suffers. Liver fibrosis, the early stage of liver scarring, often creeps in without warning — and if left unchecked, it can lead to cirrhosis, or liver failure. 

A study published by The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology in 2019 found that about 10.5% of young adults had liver steatosis, and 2.4% had liver fibrosis, highlighting the prevalence of liver conditions in the general population. 

Dr Deep Kamal Soni, Consultant - Gastroenterology, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Vasant Kunj shares how liver fibrosis and scarring can be reversed.

What is Liver Fibrosis?

Liver fibrosis is the accumulation of scar tissue in the liver due to long-term damage or inflammation. Unlike normal scar healing, this scarring disrupts the liver’s structure and impairs its function. It can happen because of Chronic alcohol abuse, Hepatitis B or C infections, Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), Autoimmune liver diseases, and Exposure to toxins or certain medications

What Are the Early Signs?

• Bloating or pressure on the right side of your stomach
• Slight swelling in legs or ankles. 
• Your skin is unusually pale or itchy
• You bruise too easily
• You find it harder to pay attention or to remember little things

What Causes the Scarring?

For most of us, liver fibrosis isn't the product of a single shocking event rather, it’s the consequence of years of lifestyle habits. Ongoing alcohol consumption, a high-fat or high-sugar diet, poorly controlled diabetes, or hepatitis infections can quietly erode liver function. Even use of some painkillers or long-term exposure to chemicals (such as household cleaners or smoke) does the trick. Mix in stress and lack of sleep, and you're subjecting your liver to a whole lot more than you know.

Can the Liver Recover?

The liver is among the only organs that can self-heal, particularly if fibrosis is addressed early. What works:

• Reduce alcohol, refined sugars, and processed food. 
• Introduce foods such as spinach, broccoli, garlic, citrus fruits, and healthy fats (such as walnuts or fish) onto your plate. 
• Begin mornings with warm water or dandelion and Tulsi teas. 
• Gentle exercise—walking, yoga, or swimming—helps circulation and healing. 
• Prioritize regular sleep and try to eliminate stress—be it music, writing, or time out. 
• Most importantly, have your liver checked with a simple liver function test (LFT) or an ultrasound if symptoms persist.

In advanced cases, liver transplantation may be the only option. The liver’s regenerative power means that early action, lifestyle shifts, and medical treatment can help reverse the damage and restore health. If you're at risk or already diagnosed consult the doctor, and commit to lifestyle changes.

