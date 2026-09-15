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Love festive food but want to stay fit? Try these 7 easy and simple home exercises to stay healthy

The festive season often disrupts regular fitness routines, but simple exercises can help maintain health and energy. With easy moves like walking, squats, and stretching, you can stay fit without hitting the gym.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 02:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 02:57 PM IST
Love festive food but want to stay fit? Try these 7 easy and simple home exercises to stay healthy
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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Love festive food but want to stay fit? Try these 7 easy and simple home exercises to stay healthy
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