Lowering high blood sugar to making bones stronger: 7 amazing health benefits of drumsticks

High in nutrition content, drumstick tree, seeds, flowers, and pods all have medicinal properties and have been known for decades for their health benefits. A staple vegetable in South India, West Bengal, and several other states, drumsticks are easily available and have their roots in Ayurveda. From helping in digestion, and strengthening bones to regulating high blood sugar, the benefits of drumsticks are many. Let's check out some of the main benefits of eating drumsticks.

Drumsticks: 7 wonderful benefits of eating the veggie

Here are some of the reasons why you should eat drumsticks:

1) Regulates high blood sugar

One of the primary benefits of having drumsticks is that it helps in maintaining blood sugar levels, thanks to their vitamins and mineral content. It is also known to enhance gallbladder functions and has amazing benefits for people with diabetes.

2) Improves digestion

Loaded with essential micronutrients like niacin, riboflavin, and Vitamin B12, drumsticks are known to improve digestion. Drumsticks keep one's bowel movement on track and prevent gastric issues.

3) Fights respiratory illnesses

Drumstick’s anti-inflammatory properties are very helpful in combating respiratory illnesses. With pollution levels high in India's cities and the world still combating Covid-19, drumsticks' uses can't be emphasised enough. It also has Vitamin C and helps in fighting allergies.

4) Makes bones stronger

The presence of a high amount of calcium and iron in drumsticks means that it promotes bone health and helps them be stronger. If you regularly eat drumsticks, there's also a good chance that it will prevent the erosion of bone density.

5) Purifies blood

Drumsticks act as an antibiotic agent and help purifies the blood. Basically, the antibiotic properties aid in improving oxygen level in the blood, which means better blood quality.

6) Boosts immunity

Drumsticks are good for overall immunity, thanks to their Vitamin C content. It can lower the possibility of coughs and colds; it can protect the heart even in people with high blood pressure.

7) Keeps pimples at bay

Drumsticks are great for the skin too as they are packed with antifungal properties. Make a DIY face mask with moringa leaves that will give your skin an instant clean-up and keep pimples at bay.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)