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Major Swedish study links rare pregnancy infections to 3-fold risk of autism

A Swedish study of 3.7 million people found that rare congenital TORCH infections were associated with substantially higher risks of autism and intellectual disability. Researchers stressed these infections are uncommon and account for only a small proportion of cases, while prevention remains important.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
Major Swedish study links rare pregnancy infections to 3-fold risk of autism
Image Credit: (Image by Magnific; representational purposes)

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