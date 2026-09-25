/Major Swedish study links rare pregnancy infections to 3-fold risk of autism

The researchers estimate that congenital TORCH infections may be associated with about 1.2 per cent of severe intellectual disability cases in Sweden. They estimate that about 0.034 per cent of autism cases in the country can be attributed to these infections, as per the website. At the individual level, however, the researchers estimate that roughly one in five children born with a TORCH infection may later develop autism. "It has long been known that these infections can cause intellectual disability. However, the link to autism has been less clear in previous research, which has often been based on small patient groups. This study is the largest to date in this field and is based on national register data covering almost the entire population of Sweden," says Hugo Sjöqvist, a PhD student and lead author of the study, as quoted by ScienceDaily website.