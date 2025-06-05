Advertisement
WEIGHT LOSS

Man Lost 35 Kg Naturally At Home- Shares THESE 6 Vegetarian Indian Salads To Eat For Flat Belly

Looking to get in shape and achieve radiant skin? Jithin V Suresh, an Instagram user who lost 35 kg naturally at home, shares his go-to salad recipes for healthy eating.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Man Lost 35 Kg Naturally At Home- Shares THESE 6 Vegetarian Indian Salads To Eat For Flat Belly Image Credit: instagram

On May 31, Jithin posted a list of nutrient-packed salads on his Instagram page, perfect for those "struggling to eat right." He emphasizes that these aren't just tasty, but also support a flat belly and glowing skin.

Want to know what to eat? Scroll down for recipes!Jithin wrote in his post, “Want glowing skin and a flat belly? Start with these salads.”

Beetroot, orange, mint salad

Why it works: “Beetroot purifies blood, orange gives glow through vitamin C,” Jithin said.

Recipe: Boil and dice 1 small beetroot; peel and segment 1 orange; add fresh mint leaves; dress with salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Chill and enjoy fresh. 

Raw mango and sprouted moong salad

Why it works: “Vitamin C from mango boosts collagen, moong sprouts detox the skin,” Jithin added.

Recipe: Finely chop 1/2 cup raw mango; add to 1/2 cup sprouted moong, 2 tbsp grated coconut, green chilli (optional), salt, jeera powder; temper few curry leaves and mustard seeds in coconut oil; mix all and top with tempering.

Carrot, cucumber and pomegranate salad

Why it works: Jithin said, “Hydrating, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants for clear, glowing skin.”

Recipe: Mix well and chill for 5-10 minutes 1 grated carrot, 1 chopped cucumber, 2 tbsp pomegranate seeds, 1 tsp lemon juice, pinch of black salt, chopped coriander.

Chickpea, tomato and onion salad

Why it works: “Protein-packed and skin-friendly, balances hormones too,” he said.

Recipe: Boil 1/2 cup white chickpea, mix with 1 chopped onion and 1 chopped tomato as well as coriander, lemon juice and roasted jeera powder and garnish with mint.

Avocado, cucumber and flaxseed salad

Why it works: Jithin said, “Healthy fats from avocado and flaxseeds nourish skin deeply.”

Recipe: Dice 1/2 ripe avocado, and chop 1 small cucumber. Toss gently with 1 tsp roasted flaxseeds and add a dressing of olive oil, lemon and a pinch of salt.

Spinach, apple and walnut salad

Why it works: He added, “Spinach gives iron, apples give fibre and walnuts give omega-3 for skin repair.”

Recipe: Blanch 1 cup of fresh spinach and add thinly sliced 1/2 apple and 5-6 crushed walnuts to it. Make a dressing of 1sp olive oil, 1/2 tsp honey and lemon juice. Toss gently and serve fresh.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by  qualified medical professionals.)

 

