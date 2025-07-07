Man Sheds 62 Kg: Shares Brutally Honest Diet Secrets, 'Cut Out All Processed Carbs, Stuck To Water And Tea'

Losing weight is never just about fitting into smaller clothes; it's about reclaiming your health, energy, and self-confidence. For many people, especially in today’s fast-food world, the idea of dropping over 60kg feels impossible. But Instagram user Puvi proves that with dedication, clean eating, and some serious sweat, even the toughest fitness goals can be crushed.

In May 2024, Puvi shared his incredible transformation from 140kg to 78kg, a journey that left followers inspired and curious: How did he do it? His answer: No processed carbs. No sugary sodas. No treadmill boredom. Just smart choices, flavorful meals, and workouts he actually enjoyed.

Here’s the full breakdown of Puvi’s real-world, no-nonsense weight loss game plan.

The Diet Shift That Changed Everything: No More Processed Carbs

Puvi says the first big move he made was eliminating all processed carbs and sugar from his diet. This meant saying goodbye to breads, cookies, packaged snacks, and sugary cereals.

“I cut out all processed carbs and sugars, stopped drinking all sugary carbonated drinks, they are the absolute worst,” he wrote.

Instead, he focused on simple, home-cooked meals: think chicken curry and rice paired with vegetable curries. His go-to meal? Chicken boiled with flavorful Indian spices that added no calories but tons of taste. This approach helped him feel full, enjoy his food, and stay on track.

Hydration Goals: Water and Tea Only

One of Puvi’s most powerful habits was cleaning up what he drank. Instead of gulping sodas, juices, or fancy lattes, he stuck to just water and tea, occasionally including sugar-free drinks — though he warned they’re not ideal either.

“Carbonated drinks are the absolute worst. I stuck to water and tea only,” he said.

Staying hydrated not only helped with digestion but also curbed unnecessary cravings that often come with sugary beverages.

Cardio That Doesn’t Feel Like Torture

Here’s the twist in Puvi’s plan: he didn’t rely on boring treadmill runs to shed fat. Instead, he chose fun cardio routines that kept him mentally and physically engaged.

“Not treadmill, but fun cardio. I enjoy hitting the heavy bag, skipping, HIIT,” he explained.

He mixed in resistance training 4 times a week and stayed in a calorie deficit while ensuring he hit his protein goals. This balance helped him burn fat while maintaining muscle — the secret to that lean, toned look.

Make It Simple, Make It Sustainable

While some people crash-diet their way to results and gain it all back, Puvi says the key was building habits he actually enjoyed.

“You need to enjoy your food to make it sustainable,” he reminded his followers.

He didn’t chase cheat days or fall into fad diet traps. Instead, he focused on eating whole, nourishing meals that felt good, moving in ways he loved, and staying consistent.

Puvi’s journey isn’t a flashy ad for a diet pill or a six-week challenge. It’s a powerful reminder that real, lasting change comes from smart food choices, hydration, movement, and consistency, not from extremes.

Have a look at the post here:

If you’re trying to lose weight, ask yourself: Can I enjoy this for life? If the answer is no, it’s time to take a page out of Puvi’s book, simplify, stay consistent, and choose habits that make you feel stronger, not starved.