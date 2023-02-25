Managing High Blood Sugar To Controlling High Blood Pressure - 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Coconut Water

It's not just a beverage to be sipped on a beach, even though that feels definitely wonderful! Coconut water has been a popular natural beverage in India and apart from being yummy, it is good for health too. Packed with important nutrients, coconut water has many health benefits - it can be a soothing drink after a tiring day, can provide hydration, aid in weight loss, and help manage hypertension and diabetes. Let's check out some health benefits of coconut water.

1. Boosts Energy

Rich in minerals, electrolytes, and antioxidants, coconut water is a big-time energy booster. This is an ideal natural alternative to any sports drink. If you sip on coconut water during a workout session, it prevents dehydration and rejuvenates a person.

2. High Blood Sugar Control

Coconut water might help diabetics to keep their blood sugar levels in check. It's rich in magnesium, which can improve insulin sensitivity and in turn, lower blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes or those who are pre-diabetic.

3. High Blood Pressure Management

Coconut water is also a good source of potassium, which is known to lower blood pressure in people with high or normal blood pressure. Thus it also helps in maintaining heart health.

4. Kidney Stone Prevention

A 2018 study showed that coconut water can aid in the removal of potassium, chloride, and citrate through urination.

5. Alternative to sugary drinks

Instead of drinking soda or aerated beverages, coconut water can be perfect on a hot summer day or when you are feeling tired after exercise, or simply on an exhausting day. Sipping on coconut water can help you get rid of fatigue and stress.

6. Detoxification

A storehouse of minerals, electrolytes, and antioxidants, coconut water can hydrate your body and with the help of antioxidants, aid in detoxification.

7. Weight Loss

Coconut water can make you feel fuller and it also boosts your metabolic rate. Some studies say that the best result can be derived from drinking coconut water half an hour before a meal.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)