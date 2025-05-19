Managing PCOS-Related Hair Fall: Woman Shares Her Real-Life Hair Regrowth Journey And Tips

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects millions of women worldwide—and one of its most emotionally distressing symptoms is hair fall. Triggered by elevated levels of androgens (male hormones), PCOS-related hair loss often presents as thinning along the crown, widening part lines, and increased hair shedding. For many women, their hair is closely tied to their self-esteem and sense of femininity, so watching it fall out in clumps can be deeply unsettling.

Beyond the physical changes, it can lead to anxiety, social withdrawal, and body image issues. The unpredictability of hair loss can leave women feeling helpless, especially when it occurs alongside other PCOS symptoms like weight gain or acne. Addressing PCOS-related hair fall, therefore, isn’t just about appearance—it’s a crucial step in emotional healing and restoring confidence.

“Watching My Hair Fall Out Was Heartbreaking”

Sharing her journey, Ridhi Sharma, Lifestyle and Fitness Influencer, says, “Growing up, I was known for my hair—long, thick, and naturally full. It was my signature. Something I never had to think twice about. But just a few years ago, things started to change. I noticed hair on my pillow, clumps in the shower drain, and my brush filled with strands. Some days, I was losing over 100 strands. My ponytail looked thinner, my parting wider, and the overall texture felt lifeless. I didn’t recognise my own hair anymore.”

“My PCOS Diagnosis Explained Everything”

“When I was eventually diagnosed with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), it helped me understand what was happening inside my body. PCOS causes hormonal imbalances—especially higher levels of androgens—that can shrink hair follicles and disrupt the normal growth cycle. Suddenly, it all made sense. But that wasn’t all. I realised I was also making hair care mistakes that were unintentionally making the situation worse. So I decided to change everything—slowly, intentionally.”

1. Understanding Your Hair Type Can Change Everything

Ridhi says, “I have an oily scalp that sometimes gets itchy, but the ends of my hair are dry and brittle. For years, I used only sulphate-free shampoos thinking they were ‘gentle’ and better for my hair. But in my case, they weren’t cleansing effectively. The oil buildup was clogging follicles and worsening my hair fall.”

“I finally switched to a sulphate-based shampoo that could deeply cleanse without stripping moisture. That decision alone transformed my scalp health. Now, I wash my hair 2–3 times a week and always follow up with a hydrating conditioner on the ends to prevent breakage.”

2. "Hair Growth Serums and Rosemary Oil Became My Weekly Rituals”

“To support regrowth and nourish my scalp, I introduced hair growth serums into my routine—lightweight, non-sticky formulations that go directly on a clean scalp. I use them 2–3 times a week, post-wash, and gently massage them in. They’ve become like moisturiser for my scalp—essential.”

Ridhi futher explains, “Once a week, I treat my scalp to rosemary oil diluted with coconut oil. I massage it in and leave it for about an hour before shampooing. Rosemary oil is a natural DHT blocker and known for stimulating hair follicles. With consistent use, I started seeing baby hairs sprout—especially near my temples and hairline.”

3. “Supplements Helped Me Heal From Within”

Ridhi reveals, “After getting blood work done, I found out I was deficient in iron, vitamin B12, and vitamin D3—nutrients directly linked to hair strength and regrowth. These deficiencies are very common in people with PCOS. Under medical guidance, I began taking supplements tailored to correct these imbalances.”

She says, “I also made dietary tweaks—more plant-based proteins, healthy fats like nuts and seeds, and reducing processed foods. These changes didn’t just benefit my hair—they improved my energy, sleep, and even my mood swings related to PCOS.”

4. “A Clean Scalp Was More Important Than a Complex Routine”

Ridhi says, “I used to think fancy products and long routines were the answer. But over time, I realised that simplicity is powerful. Now, I follow a consistent, minimal routine:

1. Sulphate shampoo to cleanse

2. Rosemary oil once a week

3. Growth serum post-wash

4. Conditioner only on the ends

She says, "That’s it. And it works because it respects my scalp’s needs instead of overwhelming it.”

5. Stress And Sleep Are Silent Saboteurs Of Your Hair Health

Ridhi says, “There’s one thing people rarely talk about: how stress and lack of sleep quietly destroy your hair from the inside. I noticed a sharp spike in hair fall during stressful periods. So I started prioritising my mental health—daily walks, mindfulness practices, and making sure I got 7–8 hours of sleep consistently.

Your body needs rest to repair. And if you’re not sleeping, your hormones stay disrupted, and so does your hair growth. Skincare and haircare aren’t just topical—they’re holistic.”

She explains, “Managing PCOS hair fall wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t instant. But through mindful changes, patience, and consistency, I started seeing results. My ponytail feels fuller. My strands are stronger. And I’ve seen visible regrowth in places I thought were gone for good.

The biggest lesson? Listen to your body. Treat your scalp with care. Trust natural ingredients like rosemary. And heal from the inside out. You don’t need an expensive 10-step routine—you need the right one for you.”

(This article is based on personal experience. Always consult a medical professional or dermatologist before starting any new treatment or supplement. The information shared here is intended for educational and awareness purposes only.)