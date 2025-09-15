Manika Vishwakarma’s Glow-Up Secrets: Miss Universe India 2025 Reveals Her Skincare And Beauty Routine

Miss Universe India 2025: Manika Vishwakarma, recently crowned Miss Universe India 2025, is all set to represent the country at the 74th Miss Universe contest. While her elegance and confidence have already won hearts, it’s her glowing, flawless skin that has sparked curiosity. In a candid conversation with Zee News, the beauty queen revealed her skincare routine and age-old beauty secrets that keep her looking radiant, both on and off the stage.

Retinol and Moisturiser: Her Nighttime Glow Combo

Manika revealed that she relies on retinol and a hydrating moisturiser to maintain her youthful glow. Before going to bed, she carefully applies retinol followed by moisturiser, allowing her skin to repair and rejuvenate overnight. But she doesn’t stop there, her skincare is supported by a wholesome diet rich in fresh juices made from cucumber, beetroot, and other nutrient-packed ingredients.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | 10 Natural Remedies To Remove Body Tan Easily And Bring Back Your Glow Without Chemicals

Traditional Remedies Passed Down from Her Mother

Despite having access to high-end skincare products, Manika still trusts natural DIY remedies. She frequently applies a gram flour and turmeric face mask, a secret shared by her mother. This age-old Indian beauty hack helps her skin stay fresh, bright, and free from blemishes. For Manika, natural skincare isn’t just about beauty, it’s also about staying connected to her roots.

Coconut Oil Cleansing: A Gentle Ritual

When it comes to makeup removal, Manika avoids harsh chemicals. Instead, she uses pure coconut oil to melt away her makeup gently. After cleansing with oil, she follows up with a mild face wash and finishes with her go-to moisturiser. This routine ensures her skin remains soft, hydrated, and chemical-free.

ALSO READ | 10 Fruits That Naturally Boost Glowing Skin – You’ll Be Shocked By Number 8!

Hydration: The Simplest Yet Strongest Secret

One of her biggest skincare mantras is staying hydrated. Manika makes it a point to drink plenty of water throughout the day. According to her, hydration detoxifies the body and gives the skin a natural glow that no makeup can replicate.

Manika Vishwakarma’s skincare journey proves that beauty isn’t about complicated routines; it’s about balance. By blending modern science with traditional remedies, she has created a holistic approach to skincare that’s easy, effective, and sustainable. Her glowing skin is the result of mindful choices, consistent care, and age-old wisdom passed down through generations.

ALSO READ | 9 Powerful Detox Water Recipes That Burn Belly Fat And Give Glowing Skin – You’ll Thank Us For Number 7!

(Shariqul Hoda of Zee News Hindi Digital interviewed Miss Universe India Manika Vishwakarma.)